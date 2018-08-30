Christian Braun, of Blue Valley Northwest, went up for a basket in a substate final against Shawnee Mission West in March at Blue Valley Northwest high school.
Christian Braun, of Blue Valley Northwest, went up for a basket in a substate final against Shawnee Mission West in March at Blue Valley Northwest high school. SUSAN PFANNMULLER Special to the Star
Christian Braun, of Blue Valley Northwest, went up for a basket in a substate final against Shawnee Mission West in March at Blue Valley Northwest high school. SUSAN PFANNMULLER Special to the Star

University of Kansas

BV Northwest’s Christian Braun receives scholarship offer from Jayhawks

By Gary Bedore

gbedore@kcstar.com

August 30, 2018 11:26 PM

Christian Braun, a 6-foot-6 senior guard from Blue Valley Northwest, has received a scholarship offer from Kansas, he reported Thursday night on Twitter.

Braun on Thursday took an unofficial visit to KU.

He’s also been offered by Missouri, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Illinois, Wake Forest, Creighton, Texas Tech, Mississippi and others.

“Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Kansas!” Braun wrote just after 10 p.m., on Twitter.

Do you like this story? Subscribe to Sports Pass

The Star's digital sports-only subscription is only $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.


Braun’s older brother, Parker, is a freshman on MU’s team. The brothers played for MOKAN Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit.

Christian told The Star recently he has two official visits planned in September, one to Kansas State on Sept. 1 and another to Oklahoma on Sept. 22.

Gary Bedore

Gary Bedore covers University of Kansas athletics for The Star.



  Comments  