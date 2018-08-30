BV Northwest’s Christian Braun receives scholarship offer from Jayhawks

Christian Braun, a 6-foot-6 senior guard from Blue Valley Northwest, has received a scholarship offer from Kansas, he reported Thursday night on Twitter.
Braun on Thursday took an unofficial visit to KU.
He’s also been offered by Missouri, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Illinois, Wake Forest, Creighton, Texas Tech, Mississippi and others.
“Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Kansas!” Braun wrote just after 10 p.m., on Twitter.
Braun’s older brother, Parker, is a freshman on MU’s team. The brothers played for MOKAN Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit.
Christian told The Star recently he has two official visits planned in September, one to Kansas State on Sept. 1 and another to Oklahoma on Sept. 22.
