Unranked Arkansas prep guard McBride to visit KU; Sherron Collins attains degree

Isaac McBride, a 6-foot, 185-pound senior point guard from Arkansas Baptist Prep in Little Rock, Ark., will attend the Sept. 28 Late Night in the Phog as part of an official recruiting visit to Kansas, he told Jayhawkslant.com on Wednesday night.
McBride, who is currently an unranked player in the recruiting class of 2019, is being recruited by KU, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, TCU, SMU, Georgia Tech, Loyola, Mississippi, Wichita State, Murray State, Arkansas State, Western Kentucky, Arkansas-Little Rock and others.
He emerged as a top prospect during the 2018 spring/summer AAU season.
“Why did his stock rise? (In late July) in Las Vegas, I probably got asked more about McBride of the Joe Johnson Hawks than any other player I came across. So, I settled in to figure out why, and his tough and confident play were why,” writes Eric Bossi of Rivals.com.
“He can score it from deep, finishes at the rim and has a calming presence about him. Is he as good as Frank Mason was? I’m not sure, but he reminds a bit of what Mason looked like when he really started to take off and went to prep school to wait out a scholarship release from Towson,” Bossi adds.
McBride, who has scheduled just one campus visit (KU) at this time, averaged 24.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals a game his junior season at Arkansas Baptist Prep (30-6). He scored 46 points in a game in December for a team that went on to win its third-straight state title.
McBride had eight games of scoring 30 points or more last season. He hit 51 percent of his floor shots (44.9 from three) and 80 percent of his free throws.
“They don’t see me at any position. They feel like I can play the 1 through the 3 in some systems and high majors 1 and 2,” McBride told wholehogsports.com. “There are a lot of small guards that are dominating (now) — Jalen Brunson, Joel Berry. You have other guards like that are small, but they’re taking over the college basketball game. Trae Young is a great example,” McBride added.
Sherron Collins earns degree
Former KU point guard Sherron Collins has earned his college degree at the age of 31, Jayhawk coach Bill Self reported Wednesday on Twitter.
“One of KU’s all-time greats and one of my players I’m most proud of just graduated with his Liberal Arts and Science degree. Congrats Sherron Collins, you’ve made many happy and proud. Rock Chalk,” Self, who is starting his 16th year at KU, revealed in a Twitter post.
Collins completed coursework in his major since moving his family from Chicago to Lawrence during the summer of 2017.
He had his No. 4 jersey hung in the Allen Fieldhouse rafters at halftime of a win against Oklahoma last February.
“Of course I would love to get in coaching. I love to sit behind these guys (KU coaches) and soak up as much as I can,” Collins told The Star last winter. “I think my basketball IQ kind of defines me,” he added.
KU’s fifth-leading scorer of all-time (1,888 points), who is 10th overall in assists at KU (552) said he still had “the itch to play a little bit” and would not coach until he decided to retire from playing.
ESPN lists Grimes as top ten pick
KU freshman guard Quentin Grimes will be selected seventh overall in the 2019 NBA draft, ESPN.com’s Jonathan Givony projected. He released his current mock draft — which will be revised many times throughout the season — on Wednesday. KU junior center Udoka Azubuike was listed as the 23rd pick of the second round. No other Jayhawks were listed.
Tre Mann stays ‘close to home’
Florida point guard commit Tre Mann explained his reasoning for picking the Gators over KU, North Carolina, Tennessee and others in an interview with ESPN.com.
“Their style of play fits me just perfect. They shoot a lot of threes and that’s what I do best. Plus, it’s close to home,” Mann said.
Mann, a 6-foot-4 senior from Village Charter High School in The Villages, Fla., who is ranked No. 30 in the class of 2019 by Rivals.com, averaged 17.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.9 steals in 21 games this past Nike EYBL season. He hit 38 percent of his threes.
ESPN.com’s Paul Biancardi sees a lot of playing time for Mann, who orally committed to Florida on Tuesday.
“The Gators will lose Jalen Hudson and KeVaughn Allen, who combined for 26 points per game last season. Mann will come in and be extremely effective in Florida’s three-point shot attack as they love to spread the floor, drive you, then make you help on defense so they can shoot threes,” Biancardi wrote.
USA Basketball expands
USA Basketball on Wednesday announced plans to collaborate with the NBA, the NBA Players Association (NBPA) and the NCAA in the expansion of its men’s junior national team program to include additional training camps and year-round player development, with a focus on health, wellness and life skills.
On- and off-the-court development opportunities will be provided for more than 80 elite U.S. high school players, USA Basketball announced. Approximately 20 athletes from each high school class will participate in six training camps and competitions throughout the 2018-19 calendar year, including the first Junior National Team mini-camp for players from all high school grades. That will be held Oct. 5-7 at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.
USA Basketball has sponsored Under 16, 17 and 18 events for many years.
“This expanded initiative (which includes a parent education program) aligns well with a recommendation from the Commission on College Basketball for USA Basketball, NBA, NBPA and NCAA to collaborate on developmental programming for a segment of the most talented and promising American basketball teenage prospects,” Dan Gavitt, NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball said in a USA Basketball release. “The USA Basketball Junior National Team has a great record of success, and we are committed to partnering to provide enhanced educational, practical life and wellness resources to benefit player growth, as well as assist families in making informed decisions.”
Comments