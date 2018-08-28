Jeremiah Robinson-Earl sets visit to KU; point guard target Tre Mann picks Florida

Former Bishop Miege standout Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who has transferred to IMG Academy in Florida for his senior year of high school, will visit Kansas for the Sept. 28 Late Night in the Phog as part of an official recruiting visit, his mother told The Star on Tuesday afternoon.
The 6-foot-9 senior forward, who is ranked No. 9 in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, recently cut his list of schools to KU, North Carolina, Arizona, Notre Dame and Villanova.
The KC Run GMC player was a starter on KU coach Bill Self’s gold-medal winning USA Basketball squad that went undefeated at the FIBA Americas Under-18 Championship in June in Canada.
Katie Robinson said his other visit dates are set “for the most part,” but a couple need to be confirmed “before it is final.”
Tre Mann to Florida
Kansas point guard target Tre Mann has orally committed to Florida. The 6-foot-4 senior from Village Charter High School in The Villages, Fla., made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter.
Mann had scheduled an in-home visit with KU coaches on Sept. 10 and a campus visit to KU on Sept. 21-23. He also had scheduled a visit to North Carolina on Sept. 14. The country’s No. 30-rated player according to Rivals.com also had Tennessee, Iowa State, USC, Indiana, Auburn, Texas, North Carolina State and Louisville on his list.
“I grew up in Gainesville, so I was a Florida fan,” Mann recently told USA Today. “But Michael Jordan was my favorite player because my dad watched him, so I was a North Carolina fan too.”
Mann averaged 17.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.9 steals in 21 games this past Nike EYBL season. He hit 38 percent of his threes. Some analysts believe he’s the best outside shooter in the Class of 2019.
“Florida has had some impressive classes under Mike White. Today, he lands his first impact in-state recruit with ESPN No. 30 Tre Mann. Gators getting it done on the recruiting trail,” wrote Paul Biancardi of ESPN.com.
Noted Rivals.com’s Eric Bossi: “A high scoring guard with size and a dangerous jump shot, Mann has the potential to be a future All-American and is very similar to former Kansas standout Devonté Graham. He is capable of playing off the ball as a scorer — which will be important if Gator freshman R.J. Nembard is still in Gainesville next season — he can get others involved and he has a calming effect on others and leadership qualities that can’t be measured the way height or vertical leap can.”
KU, which currently has two scholarships available in the Class of 2019 (more if non-seniors turn pro or transfer) recently had a point guard decommit. Markese Jacobs, a 5-11 senior from Chicago Uplift Academy, reopened his recruitment last week. He’s the No. 92 rated player in the Class of 2019, according to Rivals.com.
Wiseman to visit for Late Night
James Wiseman, a 7-foot senior center from Memphis East High School, who is ranked No. 1 in the recruiting Class of 2019 by ESPN.com and No. 3 by Rivals.com, will visit KU for Late Night in the Phog as part of an official visit on Sept. 28, Wiseman’s mother told 247sports.com on Tuesday.
Wiseman will visit Kentucky on Sept. 7-9 and Vanderbilt on Oct. 5-7. He also will set up a visit to Florida State and likely hometown Memphis.
Wiseman is also considering Arizona, North Carolina and Texas. He attended Kentucky’s season-opening Big Blue Madness on an unofficial visit a year ago.
“We have our options wide open,” Wiseman’s mom, Donzaleigh Artis, told 247Sports.com on Tuesday. “Kansas keeps in touch all the time, Vanderbilt is always on him, Florida State is emailing and texting, they’re on him. It’s not just Kentucky and Memphis.
“Right now, we’re just scheduling visits with different schools that we want to visit,” Artis added. “Everybody is to the point now where they (analysts, fans) want to say that James is going to Memphis.”
As far as the visits, Artis told 247sports: “I know right now it’s football time and we don’t want to look at just football. We want to come in and see how you all play and see how this system is run. I want him to talk to some of these people and get a feel of what’s going on at different schools and all of that.”
He’s expected to select a school in the spring.
“Wiseman is a highly talented youngster with a world of upside,” reads ESPN.com’s scouting report of Wiseman. “The southpaw has good size, extremely long arms (7-4 1/2 wingspan), excellent mobility for his size and a strong foundation of skill at an early age. He already shows early touch, not just around the rim, but facing the basket out to the three-point line. Defensively, he has the potential to be very versatile as he can move his feet on the perimeter and get off his feet quickly around the rim.
“As Wiseman continues to develop his face-up game he’ll need to become more consistent with his jumper and also improve his ball-handling abilities. He also has to ensure that he doesn’t forget about the paint though and would do well to add a low post repertoire as well as assert himself more on the glass. A long and athletic lefty with long arms, agile feet, and early signs of skill, Wiseman is loaded with upside and a very exciting long-term prospect.”
Cole Anthony lists 12 schools
Prize point guard Cole Anthony, the son of former NBA player Greg Anthony, has included Kansas on his long-awaited first list of prospective colleges.
Anthony, a 6-foot-2 senior out of Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., originally from New York City, has a final 12 of KU, Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, Louisville, Oregon, Villanova, Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, Georgetown, Notre Dame and Miami. He made the announcement on Twitter.
Anthony is ranked No. 2 in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com. In June, he played for KU coach Self’s gold-medal winning USA Under-18 team.
Anthony was chosen MVP of the spring/summer Nike AAU circuit after averaging 26.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 16 games.
“I’m just focused on the fit with the school,” Anthony wrote in a blog at USA Today. “Whatever I think is the best fit for me and the situation that will get me better is what I’ll go with in the end.”’
Anthony is considered a certain one-and-done college player.
“At 6-foot-3, Anthony has the size and athleticism to be dominant at the next level. He keeps the defense off-balance with his versatile scoring ability at all levels and he plays with the energy of an unknown, unranked player trying to make a name for himself,” writes Jason Jordan of USA Today.
Walker lists eight
Anthony Walker, a 6-8 senior power forward from Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., has announced a list of eight schools on Twitter. They are: KU, Boston College, Illinois, Maryland, Miami, Pittsburgh, Rhode Island and VCU.
Walker, the No. 95-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2019 according to Rivals.com, tells 247sports.com he will attend Late Night in the Phog as part of an unofficial visit. He has set official visits to Illinois (Sept. 7-9), Pittsburgh (Sept. 14-16), Rhode Island (Sept. 21-23), Miami (Oct. 5-7) and VCU (Oct. 19-21).
“Kansas is big in player development and I know their program will stick with me on and off the court. I’d always be a part of their family forever if I decided to go there and that gives me a good feeling,” Walker told 247sports.com.
Comments