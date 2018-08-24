KU football 911 call from practice was for athlete stabilized with potential spine injury

The reason for paramedics responding to the Kansas football practice fields on Aug. 8 was for a conscious but non-responsive athlete who was being stabilized for a possible spine injury, according to a recording of the 911 call obtained by The Star through an open records request.
A KU football athletic trainer made the call, which took place late in the morning. It was the same day that KU confirmed that offensive lineman Jacobi Lott was in “stable” condition following an injury on the practice field that morning.
The trainer told the dispatcher that the injury took place at practice and also said that KU’s medical personnel were actively spineboarding the athlete. He said the athlete was not bleeding, and when asked if the player was alert, the trainer said, “He is slowly coming back into being able to answer questions, but right now, he’s a little confused.”
Shortly after that, the dispatcher said she was sending paramedics to KU’s practice fields.
On Aug. 8, when asked about Lott, a KU spokesperson said he was “responding normally” and was “being evaluated.” KU did not give further details then — including how Lott was injured — while citing patient privacy laws.
KU coach David Beaty gave a further update on Lott’s status on Aug. 16, saying he was out of the hospital and able to walk. Beaty said the team was waiting on further tests to determine Lott’s future with football.
Lott, a true freshman from Amarillo, Texas, was one of the school’s highest-rated recruits this offseason, choosing the Jayhawks over a late offer from Texas. His father, Charlie, played football at Texas Tech, while uncle Ronnie played 14 seasons in the NFL, earning an induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.
