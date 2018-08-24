Chicago point guard Markese Jacobs, who was committed to KU, reopens recruitment

Markese Jacobs, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound senior from Chicago’s Uplift Community High School who was committed to play for the Kansas basketball team, has reopened his recruitment, his Mac Irvin Fire AAU team announced Friday on Twitter.
Jacobs — ranked No 92 in the recruiting Class of 2018 by Rivals.com — averaged 18.4 points, 3.1 assists and 2.4 steals a game his junior year at Uplift. He had orally committed to KU in October 2016.
Jacobs started slowly during this past AAU spring/summer season, but played well for Mac Irvin Fire in the last couple tournaments.
“My next step is pretty much to open up my recruitment and I’m still considering Kansas,” Jacobs told 247sports.com. “I’m open to see what I get and pretty much go from there. I just want to really make sure I’m in the best situation for myself. I want to find my best situations.”
The Jayhawks, who have guards on the current roster in freshmen Quentin Grimes and Devon Dotson, sophomores Marcus Garrett and Charlie Moore as well as senior Lagerald Vick, are recruiting other high school senior guards. Point guard recruits include Tre Mann, 6-4 from The Villages (Fla.) High School, who is ranked No. 30 in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, and Cole Anthony, 6-2 from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., who played for Bill Self’s USA Basketball Under 17 team at the FIBA Americas event in June in Canada. Anthony is ranked No. 2 nationally.
Mann will visit KU on Sept. 21-23. Anthony has not set up a visit.
The Jayhawks currently have 12 players on scholarship, meaning at this time they have two scholarships available for the Class of 2019, considering Vick is the team’s only scholarship senior. More scholarships figure to open with some players likely declaring for the NBA Draft.
The Jayhawks are recruiting high school forwards Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Matthew Hurt. They are believed to be leading for small forward Samuell Williamson, who is visiting KU the weekend of Sept. 1.
