Williamson, the No. 35-rated prep recruit in the country, sets date for Kansas visit

Samuell Williamson, a 6-foot-7, 170-pound small forward from Rockwall (Texas) High School, will make an official visit to Kansas the weekend of Sept. 1, he told Jayhawkslant.com on Wednesday night.
Williamson, who is ranked No. 35 in the recruiting class of 2019 by Rivals.com, has a list of 10 schools: KU, Baylor, Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Ohio State, SMU, Michigan, Texas A&M and Louisville.
KU is believed to be the favorite for Williamson, in part because his parents are KU graduates.
On Monday, Tre Mann, a 6-foot-4 senior point guard from Village Charter High School in The Villages, Fla., who is ranked No. 30 nationally, announced plans to visit KU on Sept. 21-23.
Williamson attended KU’s 77-69 victory over West Virginia last February at Allen Fieldhouse. It was part of an unofficial visit.
“I met all of the players before the game, and me being a Kansas fan my whole life, it was cool meeting Devonté (Graham) and Svi (Mykhailiuk). I’ve been watching those guys for four years, so it was cool getting to meet them,” Williamson told Jayhawkslant.com. “I also talked with (former KU standout) Sherron Collins for a minute, which was cool hearing from him.
“The most impressive thing about the visit, besides the comeback (victory), was the fan support and the noise in the arena,” Williamson added. “I’ve been to quite a few games and the atmosphere was better than every other game I’ve been to.”
KU has received one commitment from a member of the class of 2019. He’s Markese Jacobs, a 5-foot-11 senior from Chicago’s Uplift Community High, ranked No. 92 by Rivals.com
