All of KU’s basketball players in town for start of Monday’s academic year

All of Kansas’ basketball players are back on campus for Monday’s first day of the 2018-19 academic year, Jayhawks coach Bill Self said Sunday night.
Self, who is starting his 16th season at KU, on Sunday held his first meeting of the school year with his 15 players.
“(It was) just a solid meeting. We saw them all three weeks ago,” Self said. The KU players had scattered to their hometowns or other vacation spots at the conclusion of second session of summer school.
Self and his assistants will be able to work with the players on a limited basis until the official start of practice, which this year will be the Sept. 28 Late Night in the Phog.
Green, Wiseman MVPs
Kansas recruiting targets James Wiseman and Jalen Green were chosen most valuable players for their respective teams at Saturday’s SLAM Summer Classic in New York.
Wiseman, a 7-foot, 210-pound senior center from Memphis East High School, told aseaofblue.com at the game he had a recruiting list of KU, Kentucky, Memphis, Arizona, North Carolina, Texas, Florida State and Vanderbilt. Wiseman, the No. 3-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2019 according to Rivals.com, told reporters he was planning on visiting KU in the near future.
Green, a 6-4 junior shooting guard from San Joaquin Memorial High in Fresno, Calif., who is ranked No. 1 in the Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, is considering KU, Memphis, Arizona, UCLA, Southern California, Fresno State, California, Oregon, Villanova, Washington and others.
After the Summer Classic, Green and another top prospect, R.J. Hampton, made a video in which they announced an upcoming visit to Memphis. Hampton, a 6-4 junior point guard from Little Elm (Texas) High, who is ranked No. 4 in the Class of 2020, is considering KU, Memphis, Texas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Arizona, Southern California, UCLA, Duke and others.
Meanwhile, another KU target, Cassius Stanley, won the slam dunk competition at the event.
Stanley, a 6-5, 180-pound senior shooting guard from Sierra Canyon High in North Hollywood, Calif., who is ranked No. 33 in the Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, is considering KU, Oregon, Southern California, UCLA, Texas, South Carolina and others.
Quartlebaum picks St. Francis
Trey Quartlebaum, a 6-foot-1 senior point guard from Lawrence High and son of KU basketball staff member Fred Quartlebaum, has orally committed to play basketball at St. Francis Brooklyn, he reported on Twitter on Sunday night. KC Run GMC coach L.J. Goolsby confirmed the commitment to The Star.
“Congrats to (Quartlebaum) on his commitment to St. Francis Brooklyn tonight. Young fella is going to be a steal and a great get for the Terriers,” wrote the Twitter account of AAU team KC Run GMC. St. Francis, located in New York, competes in Division I in the Northeast Conference.
Report: Tarik Black to play in Israel
Former Kansas power forward Tarik Black has agreed to a one-year contract with Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv, ESPN.com reported over the weekend.
The 6-foot-9, 26-year-old Memphis native averaged 3.5 points and 3.2 rebounds in 51 games for the Houston Rockets last season. He completed a one-year, $3.29 million contract back in July, becoming a free agent at that time. The fourth-year pro has also played for the Los Angeles Lakers since going undrafted in 2014. Maccabi Tel Aviv has not yet reported the transaction on its official Website.
