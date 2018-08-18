Sunrise Christian Academy senior Malik Hall cuts list to five: KU, Missouri out

Basketball player Malik Hall, a 6-foot-8 senior small forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., on Saturday cut his recruiting list to Oklahoma, Texas, Michigan State, Purdue and Oregon.
He made the announcement on Twitter.
Hall — who is ranked No. 50 in the recruiting class of 2019 by Rivals.com — had both Kansas and Missouri on his original list of schools as well as Illinois, Louisville, Iowa, TCU, Villanova, California, Oklahoma State, DePaul, Butler, Notre Dame and others.
He’s originally from Aurora, Ill.
The Star’s Alex Schiffer had predicted KU would not be on Hall’s final list.
“He said at the Peach Jam that the Jayhawks haven’t reached out much,” Schiffer wrote on Friday.
KU is recruiting several forwards in the class of 2019 including Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Matthew Hurt. Robinson-Earl, a 6-9 senior who will attend IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., this year after three years at Bishop Miege, on Friday cut his list to KU, North Carolina, Arizona, Notre Dame and Villanova. He’s ranked No. 9 in the recruiting class of 2019 by Rivals.com.
Hurt, a 6-9 senior from from John Marshall High in Rochester, Minn., has yet to slice his list. Hurt, Rivals.com’s No. 5-rated player in the class of 2019, is reportedly considering KU, Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, Indiana, Minnesota, Memphis, UCLA and others.
James down to four schools
Josiah James, a 6-6 senior combo guard from Porter Gaud School in Charleston, S.C., this week cut his list to four: Clemson, Duke, Michigan State and Tennessee. James, the No. 11-rated player in the recruiting class of 2019, at one time had KU on his list. Duke has been considered the heavy favorite.
Stanley to visit KU, others
Cassius Stanley, a 6-5, 180-pound senior shooting guard from Sierra Canyon High in North Hollywood, Calif., who is ranked No. 33 in the class of 2019 by Rivals.com, told Zagsblog.com on Saturday at the SLAM Summer Classic in New York he will be visiting Oregon and Kansas in coming weeks. Trips to UCLA and USC will follow. He’s also considering Texas, South Carolina and others.
“(KU Coach Bill Self) likes how I can handle the ball and relieve pressure from the other guy. And how I can guard other positions because I’m so athletic and big,” Stanley told Zagsblog.com.
