Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, No. 9 player in Class of 2019, cuts list to five, includes KU

Former Bishop Miege standout forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who has transferred to IMG Academy in Florida for his senior year of high school, on Friday cut his recruiting list to Kansas, North Carolina, Arizona, Notre Dame and Villanova.
The 6-foot-9 forward, who is ranked No. 9 in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, was a starter on KU coach Bill Self’s gold-medal winning USA Basketball squad that went undefeated at the FIBA Americas Under-18 Championship in Canada.
In revealing his list of five to Eric Bossi of Rivals.com, Robinson-Earl said of KU: ”Obviously it’s the home town, it’s close and family is there. Coach (Bill) Self can do a lot of stuff that can utilize my position. Even though they have had some guys like Frank Mason and Devonté Graham who have been some of the best guards in the country they still have plenty of 3s and 4s who they get ready for the next level and use. They can develop guys for the league whether you are a freshman one and done or a four year guy.”
KC Run GMC coach L.J. Goolsby confirmed the list of five to The Star while indicating no visits had yet been set up.
Of Earl, who played for KC Run GMC’s AAU program, Bossi said recently: “We have written all grassroots season about how productive and efficient Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has been in the paint and he backed it up in Canada. Robinson-Earl averaged 10.7 points and 8.5 rebounds in just 18 minutes per game while making 61.9 percent of his shots.
“Those rebounding numbers were good for fourth overall in the event, but using more advanced stats, his numbers jump to a whopping 19.1 rebounds per 40 minutes which was 3.4 a game better than any other player ranked in the top 20. The guy is just sound and productive in any environment and backed up his top 15 status in 2019.”
