KU’s David McCormack scores 14 points in Global Sports victory in Amsterdam

Kansas freshman power forward David McCormack scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds in Global Sports Academy Select Team’s 91-81 victory over Team Almere on Tuesday night in Amsterdam.
Coach Kerry Keating’s U.S. college all-star team improved to 4-0 on its week-long tour of Belgium, Germany and Holland.
“Great day with this crew today, got to 4-0 for the week with two (games) to go. We all saw a city for the first time today in Amsterdam and gutted out a harder-than-needed-to-be game — but figured it out!” Keating wrote on Instagram. “Balanced scoring with 14 for our high scorer,” he added of KU’s McCormack.
The 6-foot-10, 265-pound McCormack previously scored four points and secured seven rebounds in a victory over Team Sijsele; scored 12 points with eight boards in a win over Team Solingen and scored 10 points with 15 boards in a win over Antwerp Giants.
The undefeated U.S. team will meet the WBB Giants on Wednesday in Antwerp, Belgium. Members of the U.S. squad: McCormack, plus Nicholas Muszynski, Grayson Murphy, Belmont; Dylan Painter, Jermaine Samuels, Villanova; Makhtar Gueye, UAB; Tyere Marshall, Steven Jordan, Rider; William Douglas, Ethan Chargois, SMU and Frank Rokins, West Chester University.
Anthony making unofficial visits
Cole Anthony, the No. 2-ranked player in the recruiting class of 2019, made an unofficial visit to UCLA on Monday, Zagsblog.com reported.
The 6-2 senior point guard from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., recently visited North Carolina and Wake Forest and also plans to visit Villanova, Miami and Georgetown, the website stated.
In the past, Anthony has said KU is one of those schools he’s considering. He’s never revealed an official list of contenders.
“OK, so recruitment-wise things are pretty cool. I went to Wake Forest and UNC while I was at the CP3 (Chris Paul) Camp (in Winston-Salem, N.C.). They were actually my first two unofficial visits and I had a lot of fun just seeing the campus and talking with the coaches and the guys,” Anthony wrote in his blog at USA Today.
“I don’t have plans for any (official) visits as of now, but at the end of the summer we’ll probably cut things down and make a list. For now, we’re just playing it by ear. I talk to the coaches sometimes and that’s cool, but mostly my dad (Greg, former NBA player) handles it. I’m just focused on the fit with the school. Whatever I think is the best fit for me and the situation that will get me better is what I’ll go with in the end.”
Hampton may reclassify
Elite point guard recruit R.J. Hampton, a 6-4 junior from Little Elm (Texas) High School who is ranked No. 4 in the recruiting Class of 2020 according to Rivals.com, says he may reclassify to 2019.
“It’s still open for discussion with me and my family,” Hampton told USA Today. “We’re just taking our time and thinking it through.”
Hampton led the Under Armour Association in scoring this summer at 27.0 points a game. He has KU, Kentucky, Duke and many others on his list of schools.
“Just being in a college program I’d be getting my body together at a higher level, I’d play against the best competition every day in practice and everything like that. It would help me out a lot in every way,” Hampton added.
