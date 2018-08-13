Australia prep sensation Green includes Kansas on list of six schools

Kansas is one of six finalists for Australian high school shooting guard sensation Josh Green, a 6-foot-5, 185-pound senior from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
Green — ranked No. 10 in the recruiting class of 2019 by Rivals.com — revealed on Twitter Monday a list of KU, Arizona, North Carolina, Villanova, USC and UNLV.
He averaged 20.3 points and 4.8 rebounds a game for California team West Coast Elite during the just-completed Under Armour Association AAU season.
Of his interest in KU, Green told Rivals.com: “They have had a ton of good guards come through there and go on to achieve great things. That is a school with a great basketball history.”
Green, who is from Sydney, moved with his family to Arizona in 2014. He was a teammate of DeAndre Ayton, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, his sophomore season at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Ariz. This summer, he was one of 24 players invited to join Australia’s national team for tryouts for 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifying.
“I think it would be awesome to be able to represent Australia in the Olympics,” Green told foxsports.com. “There are lots of things like that I’d like to achieve, but right now I think the best way is to focus on improving my game and see what happens.”
Green’s brother, Jay, is a sophomore guard at UNLV.
“It is a chance to get out onto the floor with my brother, Jay (Green), again. It would mean a lot to me since he has helped me so much in my development. I would love for us to win a Mountain West title and help make the program an even better one than it already is,” he told Rivals.com, speaking of his interest in UNLV.
Of Green, Rivals.com’s Corey Evans wrote: “Green’s work ethic and constant evolution has patched up such a prior deficiency as he knocked in 38 percent of his perimeter attempts and 57 percent of all of his field goal tries (this summer). Standing at 6-5 and with a 6-10 wingspan, Green has the chance to play all three perimeter positions in college and beyond. There is no timetable for his commitment as official visits and in-home visits are still in the works.”
Oak Hill prep sets up four visits
KU recruiting target Kofi Cockburn, a 6-foot-10 senior center from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., has decided to make official visits to Kentucky, Illinois, Florida State and Connecticut, he told Zagsblog.com. His fifth official visit will go to either KU, Cincinnati, LSU, Oregon, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, St. John’s or Syracuse. Cockburn is ranked No. 25 in the recruiting class of 2019 according to Rivals.com.
