KU forward David McCormack records double-double in first game on overseas tour

Kansas freshman power forward David McCormack scored 10 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in Global Sports Academy Select Team’s 92-60 victory over the Antwerp Giants on Sunday in the opening game of the U.S. squad’s week-long tour of Belgium, Germany and Holland.
McCormack and his nine U.S. teammates each played 20 minutes, coach Kerry Keating said Sunday after the game.
“Good first effort from David,” Keating said, asked to assess the performance of the 6-foot-10, 265-pound McCormack. “Still a little sped up, but showed some nice burst to go up and get the ball in advantage situations. (I) can see that will improve with more work with (Andrea, strength coach) Hudy for sure.
“There were not as many ballscreen actions for him as much as low block work and rebounding, but he will have plenty of opportunity at it in coming games. (He’s) extremely coachable and willing to work,” Keating added of the McDonald’s All-American out of Oak Hill Academy. “When he gets a real base he should improve as a block defender. (He had) good effort in ballscreen switches to get in a stance.”
Global Sports Academy played two games Sunday. The team also prevailed in an 84-71 decision over Team Solingen. No stats were available for that contest.
The U.S. team, 2-0, will play Sijsele on Monday in Belgium.
