Former KU guard Terry Nooner nets job as assistant coach with NBA team

Former University of Kansas guard Terry Nooner has accepted a job as player development coach/assistant coach of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, he confirmed to The Star on Saturday night.
Nooner — who spent the last three seasons as an assistant women’s basketball coach at the University of Maryland — will join the coaching staff of his Raytown High School teammate Tyronn Lue, who is beginning his fourth season as the Cavs’ head coach.
Nooner, in fact, had Lue as a client when Nooner worked as a personal instructor from 2006-2011. Nooner arrived at Maryland after having served as assistant women’s coach at Alabama the two previous seasons. Prior to his time with the Crimson Tide, Nooner was assistant coach at his alma mater, KU, for one season.
Nooner, 40, played at KU from 1997-2000. Lue graduated from Nebraska in 1998.
“We are excited for Terry and his family for this opportunity that he has worked so hard for,” Maryland women’s coach Brenda Frese said in a news release. “Terry has brought such a positive energy to our Maryland family and we will miss him, his wife, Tracy, and their kids, Tarynn and Terry. This is such a great opportunity for him to be able to work alongside his longtime friend, Tyronn Lue. He’s earned it. We love seeing our players, coaches, staff members’ open new doors for themselves. We wish Terry and his family all the best.”
Before becoming a college coach, Nooner coached high school and AAU basketball for seven years in the Kansas City area. He served as president of KC Pro Am Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides basketball instruction, from 2007-11 and also worked at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City as a personal basketball instructor from 2006-11. He worked with Lue as well as former NBA players Billy Thomas of KU and Chauncey Billups (Colorado).
Nooner, who was part of three Big 12 title teams and a Sweet 16 team at KU, earned two degrees from Kansas — a bachelor’s degree in African and African American studies, in 2000, and a master’s degree in sports administration in 2002.
Mannion eliminates KU
Nico Mannion, a 6-3, 180-pound senior guard from Pinnacle High in Phoenix, Ariz., who had KU on his list of schools, on Saturday sliced his list to Arizona, Duke, Villanova and Marquette. He made the announcement on Twitter. He also cut Oregon, UCLA, USC, North Carolina and Utah. Mannion is ranked No 24 in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com.
