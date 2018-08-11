Former Jayhawk Gary Woodland is tied for third entering final day of PGA Championship

A triple bogey set former Kansas golfer Gary Woodland back on Saturday at the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club, but he still remains in contention for his first major victory.
Woodland, the second-round leader, finished Saturday with a 1-over 71, falling into a three-way tie for third at 9 under par at the PGA Championship.
Brooks Koepka, meanwhile, ended the day with a 2-shot lead over Adam Scott heading into Sunday’s final round. Koepka shot a 4-under 66 that left him at 12 under for the tournament.
Tiger Woods, who has not won a major since 2008, is also making his presence felt. Wood is tied for sixth at 8 under after shooting a 4-under 66 on Saturday.
Woods will be paired with Woodland in the final round. They are set to tee off at 1:35.
“... I’ve got a shot going into tomorrow,” Woods said after his round Saturday.
Woodland’s biggest trouble came on the par-4 10th, as he made triple bogey to drop to 3 over for the day and — at the time — 6 shots behind the leader Koepka.
Woodland’s trouble began when he found the bunker guarding the right side of the green. He clipped his shot from the sand and it rolled into the bunker on the opposite side of the green.
Meanwhile, Kevin Kisner hit from the same bunker — but nobody raked it.
Woodland, a Topeka native, blasted his next bunker shot over the green and into the original bunker, where the ball came to rest in a foot print. The big hitter had to conservatively get back onto the green from there, then putted his way to triple bogey. He rebounded well, though, birdieing two of the next four holes.
Woodland, who played at KU from 2003-07, is tied with Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler.
The Star’s Jesse Newell contributed to this report.
