KU offensive lineman ‘stable’ after injury that required ambulance call to practice

Kansas football offensive lineman Jacobi Lott is in “stable” condition, according to the athletic department, following an injury Wednesday morning that required an ambulance call to the team’s practice fields.
A KU spokesperson said Wednesday afternoon that Lott was “responding normally” and was “being evaluated.” KU did not give further details — including how Lott was injured — while citing patient privacy laws.
Lott, a true freshman from Amarillo, Texas, was one of the school’s highest-rated recruits this offseason, choosing the Jayhawks over a late offer from Texas. His father, Charlie, played football at Texas Tech, while uncle Ronnie played 14 seasons in the NFL, earning an induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.
KU coach David Beaty has a scheduled weekly news conference at noon Thursday.
