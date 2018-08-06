Former KU forward Cliff Alexander to play overseas; Newman contract finalized

Former University of Kansas forward Cliff Alexander has signed a two-year contract with Brose Bamberg, a professional basketball team in Germany, the squad announced on its official website.
Alexander, 22, who played for KU in 2014-15, turned pro after his freshman year but was not selected in the 2015 NBA Draft. He played in eight games for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2015-16. He’s also played in the NBA G-League for four teams.
Last March, the Chicago native appeared in seven games for ASVEL Lyon Villeurbanne, a pro team in France. He averaged 8.0 points and 7.0 rebounds a game.
Alexander averaged 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds a game in 28 games during his one season at KU. His season was cut short because of an NCAA-related issue regarding his eligibility.
Brose Bamberg’s sports director, Ginas Rutkauskas, said on the team’s website: “Cliff Alexander is the missing puzzle piece on the big positions (bigs). He is a powerhouse. … We are convinced that he can give us an offensive boost and strengthen our defense.”
Newman signing official
The Miami Heat on Monday officially announced the signing of former KU guard Malik Newman. Terms were not disclosed.
It had been speculated over the weekend Newman will likely play for the Heat’s G-League entry, the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Skyforce, in 2018-19.
Newman signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on July 1, but he was cut on July 19. He averaged 3.2 points in five summer league games with LA. He hit 6 of 19 shots, including 2 of 6 from three. The 6-foot-3 Newman averaged 14.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 39 games last season at KU.
