KU AD Jeff Long makes first hire: a new administrator for the football program

Five days after starting his new job, Kansas athletic director Jeff Long has made his first staff addition.
On Monday afternoon, Long hired Mike Vollmar as senior associate AD for football administration. Vollmar, who served at director of football operations at IMG Academy in Florida last season, previously was an associate AD for football operations at Tennessee (four years), Michigan (two), Alabama (three) and Michigan State (12).
Long said after an initial evaluation, he believed KU needed a stronger commitment to its program with the most student-athletes.
“I am pleased to add an administrator of Mike’s caliber and experience to our staff,” Long said in a release. “He understands college football at the highest level and has experienced considerable success at that level.”
Vollmar will start with KU on Aug. 13.
“We are happy to have Mike on board,” KU coach David Beaty said. “His experience at elite-level football programs speaks for itself. We are looking forward to him getting to know our staff and players, and working hand in hand with him as we move the program forward.”
A KU official said Vollmar’s hiring was a staff addition, meaning no one in KU’s administration was let go Monday as a result.
