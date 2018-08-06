KU’s Charlie Moore dishes six assists in USA East Coast’s victory over Netherlands

Kansas sophomore point guard Charlie Moore scored one point and dished six assists while playing 16 minutes in USA East Coast’s 61-55 college all-star basketball victory over Netherlands on Sunday at the Tour of Venice competition in Italy.
Moore, a 5-foot-11 transfer from Cal, who is originally from Chicago, missed all seven of his shot attempts. He was 0 for 2 from three and 1 of 2 from the free throw line. He contributed four rebounds.
It was USA East Coast’s first victory in three tries in the four-game event.
On Saturday, Moore scored 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting in USA East Coast’s 100-77 loss to Italy. Moore was 3 of 4 from three with two assists, four turnovers and two rebounds in 17 minutes.
Moore had six points and three assists in the squad’s first game on Friday — a 77-67 loss to Germany. The U.S. is 1-2 at the event with one game remaining. USA East Coast will meet Netherlands B on Tuesday and return to the U.S. on Wednesday.
Graham, Jacobs at Chris Paul camp
Former KU guard Devonté Graham of the Charlotte Hornets spent Thursday through Saturday working as a camp counselor at the Chris Paul Elite Guard camp in Winston-Salem, N.C. Other instructors at the camp for elite high school guards: Grayson Allen, De’Anthony Melton, Jamal Murray, Malik Monk and Monte Morris.
Future Kansas guard Markese Jacobs, a 5-11 senior from Chicago’s Uplilft Academy who orally committed to KU as a sophomore, was one of the high school guards at the invitation-only camp.
USA Today’s Jason Jordan pointed out that senior point guard Cole Anthony may have been the best high schooler at the camp. Anthony, a 6-2 senior from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., who is ranked No. 2 in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, has KU and many other schools on his list of prospective colleges.
Anthony averaged 27.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game on the Nike EYBL circuit this past spring and summer. He was named MVP of the circuit.
“Good luck keeping Anthony out of the lane,” USA Today’s Jordan wrote on Thursday.
Of the camp, Anthony told USA Today: “This camp is a rude-awakening for you if you think you’ve already made it. Being here reminds you that there’s two more levels after high school. I’m just like a sponge here, I want to soak in all the information that I can.”
