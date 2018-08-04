Minnesota prep sophomore wing to visit KU; Malik Newman agrees to deal with Heat

Kendall Brown, a 6-foot-6 sophomore guard/forward from East Ridge High School in Woodbury, Minn., tells Zagsblog.com that he is in the process of planning unofficial campus visits to Kansas, North Carolina State and Wisconsin.
He called KU his “dream school” in an interview with Zagsblog.
“Pretty much everything,” Brown said, asked by Zagsblog.com what he likes about KU. “We went down there for a tournament in second grade and I just loved the place and everything about it.”
His dad, Courtney, a former member of the Harlem Globetrotters, said: “He played there as a second grader and ever since, KU was where he wanted to go.”
Kendall Brown is ranked No. 18 nationally in the recruiting Class of 2021 by ESPN.com. His brother, Courtney Jr., is a 6-6 senior wing at East Ridge High and also a Division-I prospect.
“His game is so smooth and controlled that at times it almost looks like he doesn’t care or isn’t working hard, which is so far from the truth,” Courtney Brown Sr. told theprepinsiders.com. “I like to compare his game to Shaun Livingston. He has the long game, moves very smoothly and seems to always know where to be and where his teammates should be.”
Newman to join Miami Heat
Former KU guard Malik Newman has agreed to contract terms with the Miami Heat, several outlets reported. The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that he’ll likely play for the team’s G-League entry, the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Skyforce, in 2018-19.
The organization has already filled its allotment of two, two-way contracts (between NBA and G-League) in former Michigan forward Duncan Robinson and former Georgia forward Yante Maten. Those two-way contract designations can be changed at any time. It’s been speculated this is a training-camp contract. Newman would either ultimately make the team or be assigned to the organization’s G-League squad.
Newman, a 6-3 guard from Jackson, Miss., signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on July 2 but was released on July 19. He averaged 3.2 points and 9.8 minutes per game for the Lakers in the Las Vegas Summer League.
“Newman, who played one season at Mississippi State before playing last season at Kansas, will find himself in a crowed backcourt mix, with the Heat already with guaranteed contracts for Goran Dragic, Dion Waiters, Tyler Johnson, Wayne Ellington and Rodney McGruder, with Dwyane Wade possibly again to figure into that mix,” writes Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
“The Heat routinely have added players during the offseason who they then can funnel to the G-League under affiliate contracts, deals that cap out at a $50,000 guarantee. The agreement comes a week before the G-League’s annual tryout camp in Chicago and just over a month before the Heat will host an open G-League tryout in South Florida.” adds Winderman.
Writes Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald: “Newman played mostly shooting guard in college but has some experience playing point guard. At 6-3, he likely will need to develop his point guard skills to have a chance at an NBA career.”
