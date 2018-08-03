KU’s Charlie Moore scores six points in USA East Coast’s loss to Germany

Kansas sophomore point guard Charlie Moore scored six points and dished three assists while playing 17 minutes in USA East Coast’s 77-67 loss to Germany on Friday in the U.S. college all-star team’s opening game of its four-game Tour of Venice competition in Italy.
Moore, a 5-foot-11 transfer from Cal, who is originally from Chicago, also had two rebounds and a steal.
Moore had a chance to cut a game-high deficit of 18 points to three points with 57 seconds remaining. However, Moore’s attempt at a driving layup, impeded by a player on Germany’s team, was deemed incidental contact, not a foul and the shot attempt missed. Germany closed the game on a 5-0 run.
Jimmy Whitt of SMU led the U.S. East Coast team with 11 points. The U.S. team will play Italy at 1 p.m., Central time, Saturday.
Comments