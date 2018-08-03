Former KU guard Sam Cunliffe lists six possible transfer destinations

Former University of Kansas shooting guard Sam Cunliffe, who announced plans to leave KU’s program on July 23, is currently considering six possible transfer destinations, he told The Star on Friday.
They are, in no particular order: Xavier, Grand Canyon, Pepperdine, Fresno State, Evansville and Minnesota.
The 6-foot-6 guard from Seattle does not now have in-state school Washington on his list. Earlier he told the Seattle Times he was quite interested in UW.
“After talking to them we came to an understanding that I would look elsewhere,” Cunliffe said.
Of the six on his list, Cunliffe said: “Those are the main schools we’ve been having ongoing communication with. It’s who I’ve had communication with the most right now, who has reached out.”
He said it was not necessarily a final list, with the possibility of others being added.
He said he did not know if he’d be scheduling any campus visits.
“I’ve been back home (in Seattle) working on my game, making sure my body is right. I’ll take as much time as I’ve got to, to look at where I’m going,” he said Friday.
Cunliffe scored 28 points in 15 games for the Jayhawks his sophomore season after averaging 9.5 points in 10 games at Arizona State during the first semester of the 2016-17 campaign.
Cunliffe will be able to practice but not play in games in 2018-19 in accordance with NCAA rules. He will have two years of eligibility remaining starting in 2019-20.
