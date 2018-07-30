KU point guard Charlie Moore arrives in New York for USA East Coast drills

Kansas sophomore point guard Charlie Moore on Monday arrived in New York for USA East Coast basketball training camp, run by former KU head coach Larry Brown.
Moore, a 5-foot-11 Chicago native, is one of 12 college players who will compete in four exhibition games Aug. 3-8 in Italy.
Other members of Team USA East Coast: Jimmy Whitt and Isiaha Mike, SMU; Sasha Stefanovich and Aaron Wheeler, Purdue; Kyrin Galloway and James Dickey, UNC Greensboro; Mike Smith, Columbia; Justin Minaya, South Carolina; Jalone Friday, Abilene Christian; Evan Battey, Colorado and Collin Goss, Delaware.
Brown is running the Monday through Wednesday training camp, but he will not make the trip to Italy, one of the USA East Coast staff members reported on Monday. The team’s head coach will be Jim Todd, who will be assisted by Adrian Autry, Guy Rancourt and Tom Tankelewicz.
Brown, 77, recently signed a one-year deal to coach Fiat Torino, a pro team in Italy.
Team USA East Coast will fly to Italy on Wednesday. The squad will play Germany on Friday, Italy on Saturday, Netherlands on Sunday and Netherlands B on Aug. 7. The squad will return to the U.S. on Aug. 8.
Hurt has list of eight
Kansas recruiting target Matthew Hurt, a 6-foot-9, 200-pound senior power forward from John Marshall High in Rochester, Minn., told the Indianapolis Star last weekend he has a list of KU, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Duke, North Carolina, Memphis and UCLA.
Hurt, the No. 5-ranked player in the recruiting class of 2019, played for Bill Self’s gold-medal winning team at the FIBA Americas U18 tourney in Canada. He says he hopes to sign with a college in November but could wait until the spring signing period.
“Playing for coach (Bill) Self would be pretty cool. He did a great job with all of us (on USA Basketball’s U18 national team), especially because we had to buy in as one. Instead of 12 individuals, we bonded as one. I think that’s why we were so successful,” Hurt told the Indy Star.
KU coaches watch Green
Coaches from KU, Colorado, UNLV, UCLA, USC, Memphis, Oregon State and others attended several games of Jalen Green last weekend in Las Vegas. Green, a 6-foot-4 junior shooting guard from San Joaquin Memorial High School in Fresno, Calif., is the No. 1-ranked player in the class of 2020, according to Rivals.com.
It’s likely that players in the class of 2020 will be allowed to go straight to the NBA.
“People have said that he could be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft,” Brad Roznovsky, Green’s coach at San Joaquin Memorial High School, told CBSsports.com. “I know he would love to be. He wants to be the best, and I think there’s a good chance that’s going to happen.”
KU No. 1 team according to BPI
ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI) has identified Kansas as the No. 1 team in the country entering the 2018-19 season, ESPN.com reported on Sunday.
Gonzaga is ranked second, followed by Tennessee, Marquette, West Virginia, North Carolina, Syracuse, Wisconsin, Duke and Virginia.
BPI, according to ESPN.com, considers “quantity of experience on the roster; quality of that experience; recruiting rankings for incoming freshmen with an extra emphasis on five stars and coach’s past performance.”
Raptors work out T-Rob
Former KU forward Thomas Robinson, who played in Russia last season after five seasons in the NBA, has been working out with the Toronto Raptors, Alex Kennedy of Hoopshype.com reports. Robinson, 27, is hoping for a return to the NBA in 2018-19. He also has received interest from the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards, Kennedy has reported. Toronto reportedly has need for frontcourt depth.
