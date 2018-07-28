Rivalry Renewed: Brandon Rush scores 46 points as KU alums beat Missouri 109-101

Former University of Kansas wing Brandon Rush, whose 10-year NBA career is in danger of ending, looked like a guy worthy of another pro contract during Saturday’s Rivalry Renewed KU-Missouri alumni basketball game at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
The 6-foot-6, 33-year-old Rush scored 21 points in the first 10 minutes — and finished with 46 points — in the Jayhawks’ 109-101 victory over the Tigers. The game was attended by about 2,500 fans who were treated to some fast-paced hoops between the alums of the rival schools.
“I felt like I was on fire,” Rush said. “I felt like everything was going to go in. It comes from repetition,” said Rush, who is an NBA free agent.
Rush made eight three-pointers.
“All I’ve been doing in Indiana (where he lives) is shoot the ball. I was out this year,” added Rush, who had just one 10-day contract with Portland last season.
Rush scored 21 points the initial half, while his brother Kareem, who said before the charity game he’d “score 30 easy” for MU, tallied 14 points in the first half as the teams played to a 54-54 halftime tie.
“I’m proud of him. He got 50 on me,” said Kareem Rush, who finished with the 14 points, sinking four threes the first half. “Now I know what he’s been doing in Indiana. I wondered what he’s been doing up there. I think he deserves to be back in the league,” Kareem Rush added.
Brandon Rush said this was not a performance meant to send a message to NBA scouts.
“No message,” Brandon Rush said. “I just need to get a shot again. If I can get my foot in the door I’m pretty sure I could make a team happy.”
Mario Chamers scored 21 points, Travis Releford 16, Tyrel Reed 13, Brady Morningstar 12 and Jeff Graves five for the KU team.
Leo Lyons scored 34 points, and Stefhon Hannah scored 26 for Missouri. Rickey Paulding, as did Kareem Rush, had 14.
