Former KU and NBA center Jeff Withey to travel overseas to play basketball

Former Kansas center Jeff Withey has signed a contract to play for Tofas Bursa, a pro basketball team in Turkey, the team announced Tuesday on its official Website. No contract details were reported.
Withey, 28, averaged 1.7 points and 1.1 rebounds in nine games with the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks last season. He has also played for NBA teams New Orleans and Utah.
“Just signed with @TofasSporKulubu couldn’t be more excited for this new journey in my life #GodIsGood,” Withey wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.
Comments