Devonté Graham’s stint in summer league productive, but cut short because of injury

At least one well-respected reviewer liked what he saw from Devonté Graham in his NBA debut in the Las Vegas Summer League.
“I’m always reluctant to draw conclusions from summer play, but he looked in charge and made few mistakes, which are key traits for a point guard,” veteran NBA writer Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte (N.C.) Observer wrote of the Charlotte Hornets’ second-round draft pick out of the University of Kansas.
“Considering how little the Hornets have produced from the draft’s second round in recent years, he’s cause for optimism so long as fans don’t expect immediate impact,” Bonnell added after watching the 6-foot-2 Graham average 10.0 points on 37 percent shooting with 18 assists against seven turnovers in three games.
Graham — the fourth pick of round two in the June 21 draft — told The Star on Monday in a phone interview he thought he played, “pretty solid, the three games I was in. I tried to do the little things, take care of the ball, make the right plays.”
He missed the Hornets’ final three games of summer league because of what the team has called “a condylar lesion” in his right knee. The Hornets announced on July 11 he will be out indefinitely. There have been no medical updates since then.
“We don’t know yet. I’m waiting to see a couple doctors; got to get some opinions. Hopefully everything is OK with it,” Graham told The Star when asked about the condition of his knee.
Asked if he was worried, Graham said simply: “Not too worried. I don’t think it’s going to be a big problem.”
He said there was no chance of his falling behind in terms of conditioning as he awaits a final report on his injury.
“(I’m) monitoring it when I do work out, making sure I’m not in any pain or anything like that,” Graham said.
Graham — he’ll be signing former Kansas City Star sportswriter Jason King’s book “Beyond the Streak: Untold Stories from Kansas Basketball’s Unrivaled Big 12 Reign” — from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Leawood — is back in the Lawrence area for the first time since draft night.
The Raleigh, N.C., native acknowledged he was a bit surprised to be selected by the Hornets.
“I didn’t even work out for them,” Graham said. He had 13 pre-draft workouts but none with his in-state team.
“They had definitely seen me play four years being at Kansas. Plus one of the assistant coaches was my coach at the (NBA) combine, so he saw me, might have put in a word,” Graham noted.
Graham likes the potential fit with Charlotte, a team that does have a pair of established point guards — Kemba Walker and Tony Parker — on the roster.
“With a new coaching staff (first-year head coach James Borrego) and everything, I think I fit in pretty well,” Graham said. “There’s a whole new staff. The way I play and adapt, I think I’ll fit in perfectly.”
The 23-year-old Graham recently signed a three-year contract worth $4,069,177. Spotrac.com reports that $2,405,316 is guaranteed.
“That’s what you dream of. I’m excited about that,” Graham said of signing his first pro deal.
He said he was especially happy for his KU teammate Svi Mykhailiuk, a second-round pick of the Los Angeles Lakers. Mykhailiuk averaged 16.6 points and 4.0 rebounds a game in seven games for the Lakers in Las Vegas.
“He’s worked hard. I’ve seen him grow as a player. I couldn’t be more excited for him,” Graham said. Mykhailiuk recently signed a three-year deal worth $4,568,40 with $1,487,694 guaranteed.
Here’s a list of Graham’s upcoming book signings: 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday at Dick’s Sporting Goods, Leawood; 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Friday at Jock’s Nitch in Pittsburg and 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Jock’s Nitch in Parsons; 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Kansas Sampler in Wichita (Rock Road location) and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Anderson Book Office Supply in Newton.
“I’m excited about it. It’s my second time doing this,” Graham said. He signed King’s book at various locations prior to the draft. “The first time I had a great time, fans came out and supported it. It’s always good to be back here.”
Jeff Withey to Turkey?
Former KU center Jeff Withey is close to signing with Tofas Bursa, a team in the Turkish Basketball Super League, according to Sportando.com. The 7-foot, 28-year old Withey played nine games with the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks before being waived in December. He also has played two seasons in New Orleans and two in Utah.
