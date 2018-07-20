Lakers waive Malik Newman; Darrell Arthur traded from Nets to Phoenix Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers have requested waivers on former University of Kansas guard Malik Newman, the team has announced on its official Website.
Newman, an undrafted free agent who recently agreed to a two-way contract with the Lakers (a contract that apparently was not guaranteed), averaged 3.2 points per game in five NBA summer league games with the Lakers. He averaged 9.8 minutes per game.
It has been announced that former North Carolina player Joel Berry has signed with the Lakers. It has been speculated he has signed a two-way contract.
“Waiving Newman was a somewhat unexpected move given that he was relatively well-regarded heading into the draft, but evidently his lackluster summer league play during the Lakers’ run to their second straight championship game wasn’t enough to secure him a roster spot,” wrote Harrison Faigen of silverscreenandroll.com.
“As a player on a two-way contract, Newman would have spent time going back and forth between the South Bay Lakers in the G-League and spending up to 45 days in the NBA with the Lakers on a pro-rated NBA salary, a role whoever his replacement is will now fill. With Newman’s dismissal, the Lakers now have 17 players signed heading into training camp with 14 guaranteed contracts and one two-way contract, meaning they can give out one more of each before the start of the regular season,” Faigen added in his article.
Newman had a Twitter posting on Friday night that read simply, “@Lakers thank you.”
In another NBA transaction involving a former KU player, veteran forward Darrell Arthur, who was recently shipped from the Denver Nuggets to the Brooklyn Nets, was traded to the Phoenix Suns on Friday, the Nets reported. Brooklyn receives Jared Dudley and a 2021 second-round draft pick.
ESPN reports that Phoenix will not be a final landing spot for Arthur. The 6-9, 30-year-old Arthur will be waived after his $7.4 million contract is bought out, ESPN.com stated.
Arthur has averaged 6.5 points and 3.5 rebounds across 503 career games with Memphis and Denver.
Also Friday, former Kansas State forward Michael Beasley reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN reported. The deal is for one year, worth $3.5 million. Beasley, 29, averaged 13.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc with the New York Knicks last season.
