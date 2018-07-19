KU’s Moore, McCormack to play for college all-star teams in August

Kansas sophomore point guard Charlie Moore will play for USA East Coast’s college all-star team in an international tournament on Aug. 3-6 in Vicenza, Italy.
Other teams in the tourney are Germany, Italy, Netherlands and a Vicenza Select Team.
The squad, coached by former KU coach Larry Brown, is scheduled to practice in New York three days before heading to the event.
Moore, a 5-11 transfer from Chicago who started his career at Cal, will be joined on the team by Jimmy Whitt and Mike Isiaha, SMU; Mike Smith, Columbia; Sasha Stefanovich and Aaron Wheeler, Purdue; Justin Minaya, South Carolina; Kyrin Galloway and James Dickey, UNC Greensboro; Jalone Friday, Abilene Christian; Evan Battey, Colorado and Collin Goss, Delaware.
Brown, who recently accepted a job as head coach of Fiat Torino, a pro team in Italy, will be assisted by Adrian Autry, Syracuse; Guy Rancourt, Western Connecticut and Tom Tankelewicz, North Carolina Greensboro.
Games will be contested against Germany (Aug. 3), Italy (Aug. 4), Netherlands (Aug. 5) and Vicenza Select (Aug. 6).
Also, KU freshman forward David McCormack will play on a Global Sports Academy college all-star team that will compete in Belgium from Aug. 10-17. The roster is expected to include players from various college teams including Villanova, Rider, SMU and Belmont. Former Santa Clara coach Kerry Keating will coach that team that will play six games in various locations.
