Former KU forward Perry Ellis to play for team in Germany this season

Former University of Kansas forward Perry Ellis will play for Oliver Wurzburg, a professional basketball team based in Wurzburg, Germany, during the 2018-19 season.
Ellis has agreed to a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday on its website. Financial details were not revealed.
The 24-year-old Ellis finished last season with Pallacanestro Cantù in Italy after playing a full campaign with the Sydney Kings in Australia. He averaged 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds a game in 27 games played in Australia and 7.1 points and 4.9 boards in 14 games in Italy.
The 6-foot-8 Wichita native most recently played for the Milwaukee Bucks NBA Summer League team in Las Vegas. He averaged 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds a game in limited action.
Ellis, who met with Wurzburg team officials in Las Vegas to finalize his deal, will report to training camp in early August.
“Perry is a versatile, athletic and accurate power forward with good decision-making that can also play as a big three or small five,” coach Denis Wucherer said on the team’s website. ”After many weeks of hard work, we got him and his advisor to a personal meeting in Las Vegas (to) finally convince (Ellis) to start with us in Europe.”
The coach added: “Perry is our last piece of the puzzle and completes the picture. We are very satisfied with our squad.”
The Wurzburg roster includes several players from the U.S.: Ellis plus Skyler Bowlin, Jordan Hulls and Cameron Wells.
Comments