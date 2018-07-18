KU basketball extends scholarship offer to 6-foot-10 Bahamas native

Kai Jones, a 6-foot-10, 200-pound senior power forward from Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., on Tuesday received a scholarship offer from Kansas, Rivals.com reported.
Jones, the No. 123-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2019 according to Rivals.com, has offers from KU, Stanford, Baylor, Iowa State, Texas, Arizona, Georgetown, Illinois, Oregon, Wake Forest, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and others.
The Bahamas native, who attended Orlando (Fla.) Christian Prep his junior year of high school, emerged as a top prospect after a strong performance at the NBA Global Camp in June in Treviso, Italy.
“Kai is on the cusp of stardom and while he is not there yet, his rate of progression has been astronomical,” said Corey Evans of Rivals.com, as reported by Jayhawkslant.com. “He’s still rather new to the game but his ability to pick up many of the intricacies of the game to go along with his instincts and motor is beyond impressive. A run and jump athlete with a budding skill set, Jones is now a blue-blood recruit that will continue to get better thanks to his sound work ethic and solid approach.”
Jones told recruiting analyst Evan Daniels of 247sports.com that he’s “put in hours of work waking up at 4:45 every morning from October until now working on my game, working with my trainer, getting in the weight room, lifting weights, drinking protein shakes every day. I’m trying to get better every single day.”
