Devonté Graham suffers injury to right knee, according to report from NBA’s Hornets

Former University of Kansas point guard Devonté Graham has suffered a condylar lesion in his right knee and will miss the rest of the Las Vegas NBA Summer League, the Charlotte Hornets announced on Wednesday on the team’s official website.
The injury was revealed in an MRI scan taken Wednesday, the team stated.
Graham, a 6-foot-2 native of Raleigh, N.C., will be out indefinitely, the team said. He will return to Charlotte, N.C., to be further evaluated by the Hornets medical staff. Additional updates will be provided when available, the team said.
Graham averaged 10.0 points, 6.0 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals while playing 26.0 minutes per game in three Las Vegas Summer League games. The second-round draft pick (34th overall) was named 2017-18 Big 12 Player of the Year after averaging 17.3 points, 7.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 39 games last season.
Comments