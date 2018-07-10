Former KU shooting guard Svi Mykhailiuk signs three-year deal with Lakers

Former University of Kansas shooting guard Svi Mykhailiuk signed his first NBA contract — with the Los Angeles Lakers — on Tuesday, Lakers’ general manager Rob Pelinka announced in a release on the team’s website.
Terms were not disclosed.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports indicated the 6-foot-8, 21-year-old Mykhailiuk will receive $4.6 million over three years. The deal, Charania reported, includes a team option, reportedly after the second year.
The Lakers chose Mykhailiuk 47th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. He has averaged 13.2 points on 37.5 percent three-point shooting through his first five summer league games for the Lakers in Las Vegas and Sacramento, Calif.
Mykhailiuk averaged 14.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game his senior year at KU. He set KU’s single-season record for threes (115) and hit a Big 12-best 44.4 percent of his shots behind the arc.
“Blessed and grateful - Officially a Laker! Thanks #LakerNation!” Mykhailiuk wrote on Twitter.
Lakers summer league coach Miles Simon says Mykhailiuk will make it in the NBA.
“For three years I called Svi’s games (on ESPN), and I saw his progress from day one when he stepped on campus in Lawrence to his progress now. Nothing really surprises me with him because he’s still 20 years old, but he can move, he can jump, he can slide his feet defensively,” Simon told silverscreenandroll.com after a recent summer league game. “I still think he can get physically stronger once he starts in the weight room with us.
“He’s known as a shooter but he can do more than that. He’s a good defender, he’s very smart, he has a high basketball IQ. He moves well without the basketball. His three-point shooting, it’s so fluid he can do it off the move, he can do it off the bounce. He shoots it with range, stand-still. I think what we’ve seen in the eight or nine days that we’ve had him is that he has more versatility to his game than people probably give him credit for," Simon added.
