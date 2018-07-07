Details of Devonté Graham's contract revealed: $4 million over three seasons

Former Kansas point guard Devonté Graham’s first NBA contract with the Charlotte Hornets is worth $4,069,177 over three years, basketballinsiders.com has reported.
Graham, a 6-foot-2 second-round draft pick from Raleigh, N.C., will make $988,464 during his rookie season, $1,416,852 in 2019-20 and $1,663,861 in 2020-21. The third season is not guaranteed.
If the 23-year-old Graham completes the three seasons in Charlotte, the Hornets would be able to extend to Graham a qualifying offer of $2,079,826 for year four, swarmandsting.com reports. The Hornets would be able to match any offer he might receive from another team.
Graham is expected to be Charlotte’s third-team point guard behind Kemba Walker and former San Antonio Spurs standout Tony Parker, who reached agreement on a two-year, $10 million deal on Friday.
Graham signed his rookie contract Friday, just a few hours before scoring 10 points and dishing five assists in his first game as a pro — an 88-87 Las Vegas Summer League win over Oklahoma City.
“I’m excited. When you get to play with someone like that who is basically a living legend you get to learn a lot from guys like that,” Graham said of Parker in an interview with media after Friday’s game. “I think for me being a rookie, being able to learn from Kemba and Tony would be unbelievable for me and help me actually get better way quicker,” Graham added.
Alexander scores 15 points for Pelicans
Former KU forward Cliff Alexander, 22, scored 15 points on 7-of-7 shooting (1-1 from line) and grabbed five rebounds while starting and playing 18 minutes in New Orleans’ 110-84 victory over Miami on Saturday in the Las Vegas Summer League. The 6-foot-9 Alexander also had two steals and a block.
Former KU and Western Kentucky forward Dwight Coleby missed his only shot while playing five minutes for New Orleans. Former KU forward Cheick Diallo scored 14 points and grabbed nine boards in 26 minutes. Kansas coach Bill Self was seen sitting courtside at the game as reported by Will Gillory of nola.com.
The third year of Diallo’s contract was fully guaranteed by the Hornets on Friday, according to Keith Smith of Realgm.com. The 21-year-old forward will receive $1,544,951 in 2018-19.
Ellis scores three points
Former Kansas forward Perry Ellis scored three points and grabbed two rebounds while playing 14 minutes in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 90-63 victory over Detroit on Friday in NBA Summer League action in Vegas. Ellis hit 1 of 2 shots and 1 of 2 free throws for Milwaukee.
Ellis, a 6-foot-8, 24-year-old forward from Wichita, averaged 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game last season for the Sydney Kings in Australia’s National Basketball League. He hit 48 percent of his shots, including 45 percent of his three-point attempts.
After the season ended in Australia, Ellis signed with Pallacanestro Cantu of the Italian League. He averaged 7.6 points and 4.8 boards in 11 games. He’s trying to make the Bucks’ roster as a free agent.
