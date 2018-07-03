Svi Mykhailiuk puts up 15 points in NBA summer debut; Newman has minor injury

Second-round draft pick Svi Mykhailiuk of Kansas cashed three three-pointers in six tries and scored 15 points in his first appearance with the Los Angeles Lakers — a 98-93 California Classic loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday night in Sacramento, Calif.
The 6-foot-8 former Kansas wing — he was selected 47th overall in the 60-player NBA Draft — hit six of 10 shots overall in 23 minutes. He had no assists and no rebounds.
“It was all right. It was cool,” Mykhailiuk told reporters after the game, when asked about the boos he heard from the pro-Kings crowd. “Playing in college, we went to a lot of good places. We got booed, so it’s not that big of a deal.”
Mykhailiuk had two dunks on drives to the goal.
“I think they might change it later, but it is what it is,” Mykhailiuk said of the scouting report on his game. He considers himself more than just a three-point bomber.
Before the game, Lakers summer coach Miles Simon told NBA.com: “I think Svi is going to be a longtime NBA player. They (Lakers officials) were surprised he was still there (at No. 47).”
Second-year Laker player Josh Hart said: “Svi has an NBA-style game. He can shoot the ball and also put it on the ground.”
Second-year pro Frank Mason scored 16 points, dished nine assists and grabbed two rebounds for the Kings. The 5-11 former KU point guard was 2 of 3 from three-point range and 4 of 7 overall.
Former KU guard Malik Newman, who recently signed a two-way contract with the Lakers, did not play because of a left ankle sprain. His dad told The Star he should be able to play on Thursday in the Lakers’ final game of the four-team Classic, which leads into the Las Vegas Summer League in which all 30 teams compete.
Aldrich not against return to Minnesota
Former KU center Cole Aldrich, who was released by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, would consider re-signing with the squad for a veteran-minimum contract. As a player who has been in the league eight seasons, Aldrich would receive $2,165,481 on a one-year minimum deal.
In releasing Aldrich, the Wolves agreed to pay the 29-year-old Aldrich $2 million of $6.95 million owed for this coming season. He signed a three-year, $21 million contract in July of 2016.
"I would think that they would be interested, but I don’t want to speak for them,” Aldrich told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “They obviously know who I am. I’m definitely open to it. I think this team is going in the right direction.”
The 6-foot-11, 245-pound Aldrich said a veteran center of his size remains useful.
“You need a guy that can roll hard to the rim, a guy that can pass out of the post, out of the pick and roll, can defend the pick and roll, because that’s a big part of our game now,” Aldrich told the Pioneer Press. “I’ve never been a guy that you’re going to pass the ball in the post and say, ‘All right, go get us a bucket.’ That’s just not my style, but there are so many other ways of impacting a game — knowing your coverages, knowing the scouting report and being a good locker room guy.”
Comments