Bishop Carroll's Clay Cundiff drives during last season’s state basketball tournament. He committed to the KU football team as a tight end on Tuesday. File photo
Wichita tight end commits to KU football team

By Jesse Newell

jnewell@kcstar.com

June 26, 2018 09:25 PM

Clay Cundiff, a senior-to-be tight end from Bishop Carroll High in Wichita, has orally committed to the Kansas football team.

Cundiff, who also took visits to Iowa State and Arizona State this summer according to Jayhawk Slant, announced his decision on his Twitter account Tuesday night.

A three-star prospect according to Rivals, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Cundiff previously took campus visits to Kansas State and Wisconsin. He is Rivals' top-ranked tight end in the state for the class of 2019.

Cundiff also continues a Wichita-area connection for KU at tight end. Derby standout Kenyon Tabor committed to KU in 2016, but he has not yet played because of back injuries.

