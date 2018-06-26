Wichita tight end commits to KU football team

Clay Cundiff, a senior-to-be tight end from Bishop Carroll High in Wichita, has orally committed to the Kansas football team.
Cundiff, who also took visits to Iowa State and Arizona State this summer according to Jayhawk Slant, announced his decision on his Twitter account Tuesday night.
A three-star prospect according to Rivals, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Cundiff previously took campus visits to Kansas State and Wisconsin. He is Rivals' top-ranked tight end in the state for the class of 2019.
Cundiff also continues a Wichita-area connection for KU at tight end. Derby standout Kenyon Tabor committed to KU in 2016, but he has not yet played because of back injuries.
