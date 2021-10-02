Skylar Thompson gave K-State a chance against Oklahoma because that’s what he does

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson passes while under pressure from Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto during the first half in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 2 2021. AP

Kansas State unlocked several of the keys to victory as the Big 12 showdown against sixth-ranked Oklahoma got underway. On the first possession:

Quarterback and Oklahoma nemesis Skylar Thompson started the game — after having missing the previous 2 1/2 games — and was sharp.

A time-consuming drive allowed the Wildcats to control the clock.

A bold gamble on fourth down paid off.

But a turnover killed the promising drive and even at this early stage flipped the game. The Wildcats hung tough but couldn’t close fast enough in a 37-31 defeat.

“We played with great passion and went toe to toe with them,” K-State coach Chris Klieman said.

The fumble ... oof. The ball was knocked from Jacardia Wright at the 13 and returned 70. yards. K-State was about to make an opening statement and gave it away.

The Wildcats succeeded in preventing a touchdown and even returned to its methodical ways to briefly regain the lead.

But against an Oklahoma team that had somewhat underachieved in the season’s first month and would bring focus to its first road game, K-State needed to be exceptional. Instead, the Wildcats were simply very good, and that wasn’t enough.

“I told the guys, we’re a good team,” Klieman said. “We just have to believe we’re a good team.”

Oklahoma started to pull away in the second half, scoring the first 10 points to open a 27-10 lead, and at this point the Sooners had scored on all five possessions. It’s a tribute to Kansas State, and its great special teams, that OU needed to recover an onside kick after Malik Knowles’ second kickoff return for a touchdown in as many weeks. K-State was within a touchdown.

The Sooners needed every bit of Spencer Rattler’s best game this season. He hadn’t lived up to his preseason role as Heisman favorite and was booed at home last week against West Virginia after throwing an interception. But Rattler may have put himself back in contention with a marvelous effort, completing 22 of 25 and two touchdowns.

From getting booed one week to Kansas State fans chanting, “(expletive) OU” in the third quarter as the game seemed to slip away. Who said the Big 12 lacks passion?

It will lack Oklahoma soon, with the Sooners along with Texas heading off to the SEC as soon as financial arrangements can be settled. But it’s all but certain that the Sooners and Wildcats met in Manhattan as conference members for the final time.

Oklahoma will visit other stadiums with fan hostility turned up. That’s to be expected for the school that’s won six straight conference championships and one that surely will reduce the TV revenue stream of the league it’s leaving behind.

The Big 12 will survive the departures. A difference between this revolving door and previous upheavals is the Big 12 worked quickly to respond, inviting four schools, including a rugged Cincinnati program that emerged from Notre Dame on Saturday.

Kansas State would have liked nothing better than to send Oklahoma back to Norman with punctured conference and national title aspirations, and despite its role as a 10-point underdog, the Wildcats and Klieman have a blueprint.

Upset victories over Oklahoma in each of the past two years, led by Thompson, was plenty of reason to believe in Saturday’s possibility.

The sixth-year quarterback from Fort Osage High more than did his part. For Thompson to have suffered the non-contact knee injury against Southern Illinois in the second game — the immediate fear was his season was over, as it was after three games in 2020 — and play as well as he did Saturday was remarkable. The numbers: 320 yards and three touchdowns, and no designed running plays.

“To do what that kid did against that defense, and be under duress ... he hung in there and pitched it around,” Klieman said. “He was on point today.”

He even made a big tackle. Thompson was the one who saved a touchdown on the fumble recovery, forcing the Sooners to settle for a field goal.

Speculation held during the week that Thompson would be ready, but Klieman said the decision wasn’t final until Saturday after consulting with his quarterback in the morning. Thompson gave the thumbs up, then gave Kansas State a gusty effort.

With some improvement on the defensive side overall and tackling in particular, there’s enough for Kansas State to overcome its 0-2 league start and finish strong. Thompson’s play was that encouraging. How much better does that Stanford victory look after the Cardinal’s victory over third-ranked Oregon?

But against very good teams, every snap counts. One fumble, even early, can change a game.

This story was originally published October 2, 2021 8:27 PM.