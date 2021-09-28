Chris Klieman says K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson ‘doubtful’ to play against OU

It remains unclear who will start at quarterback for Kansas State when the Wildcats attempt to defeat Oklahoma for the third straight season on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Hope has been building that Skylar Thompson will be healthy enough to lead K-State’s offense after he missed the past two games with a knee injury. But Wildcats coach Chris Klieman shared a pessimistic outlook when asked about the senior quarterback during his weekly news conference on Tuesday.

“I would say not likely this week,” Klieman said. “Maybe later in the week we will have a better understanding, but right now I would say, ‘No,’ it’s going to be Will (Howard) and Jaren (Lewis). Our hope all along (for Thompson’s return) was the open week and then getting him a chance to be back for Iowa State. That’s kind of how the timetable was. I don’t think that will change. He is doing more things, don’t get me wrong. But to play a game right now, I don’t think so.”

Klieman later described Thompson’s status as “doubtful.”

While those comments certainly poor some cold water on the idea that Thompson will be able to engineer his third consecutive upset victory against the Sooners, it doesn’t rule out the possibility.

At no time on Tuesday did Klieman say Thompson was out, as he did the past two weeks when Thompson was recovering from a right knee injury he suffered against Southern Illinois.

It’s possible Klieman chose to exaggerate the negative nature of Thompson’s injury update in the name of gamesmanship. After all, he would much rather Oklahoma coaches prepare for the possibility of defending three different quarterbacks than one.

Though he didn’t dress for K-State’s most recent game at Oklahoma State, Thompson warmed up with teammates and looked close to a return while practicing in shorts and a long-sleeve shirt. He threw the ball well and run for short distances as he simulating moving around in the pocket and throwing on the move.

For now, Thompson’s status remains up in the air.

K-State would welcome him back with open arms, though. The Wildcats have struggled to pass the ball without him. Through four games, they rank 118th nationally with an average of 160.8 yards per game. They have only attempted more passes (79) than six other teams ... and three of them are service academies that run the triple option.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Thompson also tends to play his best against the Sooners. As a junior, he threw for 213 yards and rushed for four touchdowns during a 48-41 victory in Manhattan. Last year, he had a career-high 334 passing yards and a touchdown to go along with three rushing scores in a 38-35 road win.

“We’re still going to have to rise up, no matter who is in there at quarterback,” K-State running back Deuce Vaughn. “But whenever Skylar does get back he is someone who will be really uplifting for our offense. That’s our guy. He’s our QB1.”

In the event Thompson is unable to play on Saturday, K-State will likely turn to sophomore Will Howard as the starter.

Howard was unable to finish K-State’s most recent game against Oklahoma State with an undisclosed injury, but Klieman said he should be healthy enough to play at full speed by Thursday and then ready to play against the Sooners.

But with uncertainty swirling around the quarterback position, Klieman also said he will prepare freshmen passers Max Marsh and Jake Rubley just in case the Wildcats need an emergency quarterback behind Jaren Lewis.

This story was originally published September 28, 2021 2:51 PM.