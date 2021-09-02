SportsBeat KC: Kansas State enters season with advantage of experienced quarterback

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) hands the ball to running back Deuce Vaughn (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Associated Press file photo

Kansas State opens the football season on a big stage — AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas — against Stanford on Saturday.

There is optimism in the Wildcats’ camp, with starting quarterback Skylar Thompson back after sitting out most of last season with an injury. Only a handful of major-college quarterbacks have more career starts than Thompson’s 30.

On today’s episode of our daily SportsBeat KC podcast, beat writer Kellis Robinett breaks down Kansas State as coach Chris Klieman begins his third season. A 10th bowl in 12 years is expected in Manhattan. After a break, you’ll hear from Klieman, who discusses opening the season in a high-profile game, his team’s depth and what to expect from running back Deuce Vaughn.

Story links:

“Pretty cool experience’ for K-State in opener might not be a one-time thing

Why Chris Klieman expects major improvement from Wildcats on defense

Is K-State’s Skylar Thompson among Big 12’s best? Only if it excels at this stat