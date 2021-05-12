SportsBeat KC: Following sub-.500 seasons, K-State looks to boost football, hoops

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson returns for a sixth year in 2021. Associated Press file photo

Spring football is over and the roster-building is all but finished. Next stop for college football is the 2021 season.

On today’s episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast, Kansas State beat writer Kellis Robinett looks ahead at the Wildcats and Big 12 season with host Blair Kerkhoff. Can this team, which lost its final five games last season after a 4-1 start, push to the top half of the Big 12?

After a break, we switch to basketball. Although the Wildcats finished with a dismal record (9-20), they played well at the end, pushing eventual NCAA champion Baylor in the Big 12 tournament, and there is reason to feel optimistic about next season.

