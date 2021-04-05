K-State football lands WR transfer from Nebraska who happens to be Kurt Warner’s son

Kansas State’s newest football transfer played wide receiver for the Nebraska Cornhuskers last season, but that is far from the most interesting thing fans need to know about Kade Warner.

Many will recognize him better as the son of former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner, who won a Super Bowl MVP award and made four Pro Bowls during his stellar professional career with the St. Louis Rams, New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals.

Kade Warner will bring both talent and impressive family lineage with him when he makes the move to Manhattan. He announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Monday on social media.

The 6-foot-1 and 210-pound playmaker, who is originally from Scottsdale, Arizona, caught five passes for 40 yards while serving as a team captain for the Cornhuskers last season. He began his time at Nebraska as a walk-on but rose up the depth chart and earned a scholarship by the time he was a redshirt junior.

He will be expected to make an immediate impact at a position of need with the Wildcats next season.

K-State receivers are coming off a disappointing season in which Chabastin Taylor led the position with 19 catches for 293 yards and one touchdown. The top two leading receivers on the team were running back Deuce Vaughn and former tight end Briley Moore.

Though Warner is unlikely to be a deep threat within Chris Klieman’s offense, he should add valuable receiver depth and complement returning starters Malik Knowles, Phillip Brooks and Taylor as a possession receiver out of the slot.

He doesn’t have many on-field accolades, he is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten player and was twice named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team while at Nebraska. His status as a captain with the Cornhuskers suggests he will also provide a good influence in the locker room.

It wasn’t all good news for K-State on the transfer front, though.

The Wildcats lost redshirt freshman Jay Harris to the NCAA transfer portal on Monday when he announced plans to depart Manhattan on social media.

Harris is a 6-foot linebacker from Pearland, Texas. He was expected to provide depth at the position next season after not seeing any game action last year.