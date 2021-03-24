K-State has extended athletic director Gene Taylor’s contract. Here are the financials

Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor has agreed to a contract extension through the 2026-27 school year, the school announced Wednesday.

The new deal includes a $925,000 annual salary and performance and retention incentives.

“Gene Taylor has been a steady guiding force during a challenging time for Kansas State Athletics,” said Kansas State President Richard Myers. “The trajectory of our programs is moving in the right direction and he has demonstrated the ability to manage the budget with integrity under extraordinary circumstances. We see a bright future for K-State under his leadership.”

Taylor, 63, was hired in 2017 after spending the previous three years as a deputy athletic director at Iowa. Before that, he was the athletic boss at North Dakota State.

Taylor replaced John Currie in Manhattan. In Taylor’s tenure, Kansas State’s football program has qualified for three bowls, the men’s basketball team won a Big 12 championship and reached the Elite Eight and the women’s track team won consecutive outdoor Big 12 championships.

Taylor was to earn $450,000 in the first of the five-year contract he signed upon his hire in April 2017, with raises scheduled for $50,000 each year. He was to receive a $250,000 bonus at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

In 2019, Taylor hired football coach Chris Klieman from North Dakota State. The Wildcats are 12-11 overall and 9-9 in Big 12 play in his two seasons.

Facility upgrades planned include a volleyball arena, an Olympic training center and an indoor practice facility for the football program.

“Our family is extremely fortunate to call K-State and Manhattan home,” Taylor said. “I appreciate President Myers, the KSA Board and the Kansas Board of Regents for their trust in me continuing to lead such a phenomenal athletics program.

“We have the best fans and donors in the country and a group of coaches, staff and student-athletes who are committed to competing at the highest level, and I am looking forward to the years ahead as we continue to elevate our program.”