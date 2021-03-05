SportsBeat KC: Spring football has started for K-State with a wealth of quarterbacks

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson returns for a sixth year in 2021. Associated Press file photo

Spring football has started at Kansas State, and the Wildcats return not only quarterback Skylar Thompson for a sixth year but also have back in the fold Will Howard, who took over when Thompson was injured last year, and top prospect Jake Rubley.

Who in college football has better depth at this most critical position?

Beat writer Kellis Robinett checks in via this episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily podcast, to talk about spring football storylines and Kansas State basketball. The men’s season winds down this weekend with a home game against Iowa State, and as rough as this season has been for the Wildcats a victory would give them one more Big 12 victory than last season.

Story links:

Five storylines to watch as Kansas State begins spring football

K-State freshman Nijel Pack returns to practice ahead of Iowa State game

Former K-State star Dean Wade suddenly thriving as a starter in the NBA

Big 12 tourneys in KC: nearing the 1-year anniversary of the day sports stood still