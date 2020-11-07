K-State Wildcats vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys: Prediction, game preview, time, line, TV

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan

TV: FOX

Radio: KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

The line: Oklahoma State by 12

PREDICTION

You don’t often see Kansas State as a double-digit underdog at home.

But before you bank on the Wildcats covering the 12-point spread in this game, or winning outright, please understand that it’s also rare for the Wildcats to be coming off a 27-point loss and to be starting a freshman backup quarterback.

This will be a difficult game for K-State for several reasons. Let’s start with this: Oklahoma State might be the most complete team in the Big 12. The Cowboys have three dynamic playmakers in quarterback Spencer Sanders, running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receiver Tylan Wallace.

But they are much more than just a high-powered offense. They also sport one of the Big 12’s best defenses, allowing a conference-leading 5.5 yards per play.

It’s fair to say Oklahoma State is a lot like West Virginia, only the Cowboys have a better offense.

Fortunately for K-State, their road map to an upset has already been drawn. Texas took advantage of four turnovers and defeated Oklahoma State a week ago in overtime, despite the Cowboys winning the yardage battle by 243.

If the Wildcats can force a few more turnovers and dominate on special teams, they will have a chance against the favored Cowboys. But they will also need to move the ball better than they did last week against West Virginia.

That might be difficult, as tight end Briley Moore is questionable with a back injury. But running back Deuce Vaughn is at full strength and ready to bounce back after his first quiet week in a K-State uniform.

Oklahoma State defeated Kansas State 26-13 last season with Hubbard running for 296 yards. The Wildcats will also need to do a much better job defending him in this game.

If K-State can force the Cowboys to play poorly, it will have a chance on Saturday. But if Oklahoma State plays well, it’s hard to see the Wildcats keeping up.

Oklahoma State 30, Kansas State 13.