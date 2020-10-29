How Kansas State is taking advantage of NFL success from Byron Pringle, Tyler Lockett

Stop me if you’ve heard this one already, but Carson Wentz used to play for Chris Klieman at North Dakota State before he became the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles.

That is something that Klieman has mentioned many, many times since he was hired as Kansas State’s football coach, including during his first meeting with players nearly two years ago. He uses it as a selling point with recruits, fans, media and just about everyone else he speaks to on a regular basis.

And why not? Wentz’s rise from unknown FCS recruit to NFL star helped Klieman build a powerhouse in Fargo and it hasn’t hurt Klieman during his 22-6 start in Manhattan.

Lately, though, Klieman has found several other NFL success stories to point to. And they mean a little more to his K-State audience because they are coming from players that used to wear purple.

Highlights of Kansas City Chiefs receiver Byron Pringle catching a pivotal pass from Patrick Mahomes against Buffalo and then returning a kickoff for a touchdown against Denver have been shared repeatedly by Wildcats fans on social media. And the monster, three-touchdown game that Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett delivered over the weekend for the Seattle Seahawks left Wildcats fans cheering until they went to bed on Sunday night.

“It is great for K-State and it is cool for all of our alums and our current players to see how hard work and perseverance pays off,” Klieman said. “They are special players. It really helps. This is a development program, and for guys who put the time in and continue to improve and get better and buy into the culture and buy into what the strength coaches and our nutritionists are telling them, to see their bodies develop and see their abilities continue to grow is awesome.”

Kansas City Chiefs return man Byron Pringle, the K-State product, runs a kickoff back for a 102-yard touchdown as Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus, left, and cornerback Duke Dawson give chase Sunday. Jack Dempsey AP

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid wasn’t kidding when he said Pringle’s recent play was “good for Kansas State recruiting.”

K-State recruiting coordinator Taylor Braet was quick to distribute highlights of Lockett and Pringle to many of the prospects Klieman and his assistant coaches are actively pursuing. You better believe their touchdowns will be shown on the video boards at K-State’s next home football game.

“You just look at how blessed they are, and you just want to continue to work so you can get to that level,” K-State linebacker Justin Hughes said. “You’re just happy for those guys. You remember all the summer workouts that we’ve been through together and those guys pushing me.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

“Byron used to push me through workouts and push me to be the best person I can be. You just remember all the good times you had with those guys. You call them up and tell them that you’re proud of them and you just keep working and they tell you to do the same.”

It’s been a little while since the Wildcats had multiple skill players excelling in the NFL. Jordy Nelson, Darren Sproles and Josh Freeman are three most recent notable examples. But some of their NFL appeal has returned now that Pringle has emerged as a regional favorite. Lockett is looking like a Pro Bowler.

Add other former K-State players like Duke Shelley, Cody Whitehair, Dalton Risner, Elijah Lee, B.J. Finney, Jordan Willis and D.J. Reed into the mix and Klieman suddenly has many names to mention other than Wentz.

“They all dream of one day playing in the NFL,” K-State assistant head coach Van Malone said. “If they can see that the path can lead from Kansas State to the NFL, I think that’s encouraging not only for recruits but for current players. It’s great to see guys that have sat in the same seats that you sit in who are performing and having success in the NFL. Our guys get into it and are proud, so I think it’s a great thing all around for our program.”

K-State football players Dante Barnett (right) and Tyler Lockett celebrate with coach Bill Snyder after the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl in 2013. Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle

Lockett is proof that an unheralded K-State recruit can make it to the top of the NFL. He’s caught 45 passes for 542 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Remember, the leading receiver in school history was once known simply because he was the son of former K-State and NFL standout Kevin Lockett.

Few thought he had this much potential when he arrived in Manhattan as a three-star recruit out of Tulsa. Now, he’s so well known that Kevin Lockett says K-State fans only recognize him as Tyler’s dad.

Pringle was a model student and player for the Wildcats, leaving school a year early and chasing down his NFL dream.

Some of the oldest players on K-State’s roster remain friends with both Lockett and Pringle and tell stories about them whenever they have a big game.

Who could forget all the times Lockett wrote motivational poems and shared them in front of the entire team before big games? Everyone remembers when Pringle’s oldest son visited him in the locker room.

They made big plays for K-State back then. They are still helping the Wildcats now.