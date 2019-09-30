Kansas State University
K-State Wildcats vs. Baylor Bears: Kickoff time, TV, line, five things to know
The Kansas State Wildcats will play try to bounce back from their first loss of the season against the Baylor Bears at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Here is everything you need to know to prepare for the second Big 12 game of K-State’s football season:
The details
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City
The line: Kansas State by 3
Five things to know
Baylor is undefeated. The only other Big 12 team that can say that is Oklahoma. The Bears are off to a 4-0 start that features victories of Stephen F. Austin, Texas-San Antonio, Rice and Iowa State. They haven’t played the most difficult of schedules, but they are coming off an impressive 23-21 victory over the Cyclones.
Charlie Brewer is playing at a high level. Baylor’s quarterback hasn’t made many mistakes this season. The junior has completed 79 of 119 passes for 972 yards and 10 touchdowns without throwing a single interception. He has eclipsed 300 yards in each of his past two games.
Short handed receiving corps. K-State struggled to move the ball through the air against Oklahoma State without top receiver Malik Knowles in the lineup. Chris Klieman has said it remains “unclear” when Knowles will return to action, but he won’t practice early this week. With a bye week up next, odds are good the Wildcats won’t rush him back. That means other receivers like Dalton Schoen, Phillip Brooks, Wykeen Gill, Chabastin Taylor and Landry Weber will have an opportunity to step up against Baylor.
Showing resolve after a loss. Klieman continues to show confidence in his team following its first loss of the season. On Monday, Klieman said the Wildcats have a lot of “resolve” and “fight.” He is expecting a great week of practice that will set them up for a bounce-back performance against the Bears.
Running back committee on both sides. Fans can expect to see lots of running backs on Saturday. The Wildcats like to spread carries around in their backfield, and so do the Bears. James Gilbert, Jordon Brown and Harry Trotter should all touch the ball for K-State. John Lovett, Gerry Bohanon and Trestan Ebnor should all run the ball for Baylor. Nine different Baylor players have scored rushing touchdowns this season.
