K-State gets Stokes back but drops to 0-2 in Big 12 after loss at No. 11 Texas Tech

Texas Tech’s Matt Mooney (13) lays up the ball around Kansas State’s Levi Stockard III (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson) Brad Tollefson AP