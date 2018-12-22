K-State has no problems with Vanderbilt in 69-58 victory at Sprint Center

The Kansas State Wildcats like to say they are the best defensive team in college basketball, and it’s easy to understand why when they play like this.
K-State stymied Vanderbilt throughout a 69-58 victory on Saturday at Sprint Center.
The Commodores entered the day averaging 83.6 points and had scored at least 65 in each of their first nine games. They even erupted for 120 during a blowout of Savannah State. But they could do nothing against the Wildcats.
It took them 14 minutes to score their first 10 points. They made 31.9 percent of their shots. They were never in the game.
“That was the best half-court defense that we faced this year,” Vanderbilt forward Matt Ryan said. “It was definitely a challenge for us. We are used to getting out in transition and getting a lot of points like that. We played a more mature team. They knew what they were doing defensively.”
This was supposed to be one of K-State’s most difficult non-conference games. Vanderbilt was coming off a convincing win over Arizona State and has legitimate NCAA Tournament aspirations. Without star forward Dean Wade in the lineup, it seemed like the Wildcats were going to have their hands full.
Instead, K-State led from start to finish.
K-State coach Bruce Weber can credit an incredibly effective defensive effort for that. The Wildcats (9-2) stymied the Commodores (7-3) with different defensive looks that both clogged the paint and covered shooters on the perimeter.
It was an appropriate night for Barry Brown to pass Jacob Pullen as the school’s career steals leader.
The game was effectively over when junior forward Makol Mawien hit a three-pointer with 11:02 remaining to give K-State a 47-25 lead.
“We talked about having a special defensive effort and frustrating them,” Weber said. “We were able to do that. They had something like 24 points after 30 minutes. That is a team that is averaging 80. It was great locked-in defense by our guys.”
Vanderbilt added a hint of drama late when it answered with an 18-4 run to pull within 51-43. That brought the purple-clad crowd back into it, and the Wildcats responded with enough baskets to win.
It was, once again, far from a banner day for K-State on offense. But this was an improvement from previous outings.
Mawien led the way with his best game of the season. It’s been an up-and-down season for him, but he delivered 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting against Vanderbilt and had the highlight of the night when he threw down a left-handed dunk in the first half.
There is something about Sprint Center that agrees with Mawien. The last time he played here he scored a career-high 29 points against Kansas in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament.
The Wildcats fed him the ball early and often, and he responded with the type of offensive performance they needed.
“It was a great time for me, being there for my teammates,” Mawien said, “and doing a little more on offense.”
Brown and Kamau Stokes helped him out by scoring 12 points each, and Cartier Diarra added 10.
It seemed like K-State may be on its way to a strong offensive game early when Vanderbilt opened the game by playing man defense. Most teams go zone against the Wildcats, because they lack consistent outside shooting, but the Commodores took their chances in man for a little while.
That helped the Wildcats, who led by as many as 14 in the first half with Xavier Sneed and Mawien driving to the hoop for dunks.
But Vanderbilt switched to a zone look late in the first half, and that made life harder for K-State.
It wasn’t enough to ultimately make a difference, though.
The Wildcats will now take a week off to celebrate the holidays before returning to action for a home game against George Mason next Saturday.
