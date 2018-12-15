K-State ends two-game skid, but Wade exits early on tender foot

This game might prove rather costly for the Kansas State Wildcats.
No. 25 K-State on Saturday did put an end to a two-game skid by beating Georgia State 71-59 in the home confines of Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.
But two Wildcats — star forward Dean Wade and senior guard Kamau Stokes — were each helped off the court in the second half after suffering foot injuries.
Wade, a first-team all Big 12 selection last season, came out of the game at the 13:46 mark in the second half after he bounced gingerly and went to the floor following what looked to be routine footwork in routine action.
He later left the court and went to the locker room, walking tenderly with a pair of crutches. It was not clear whether the injury was related to the foot injury Wade sustained in last Season’s Big 12 Tournament and kept him out of most of K-State’s run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.
Just minutes later, Stokes had to be carried off the court and to the bench by coaches after he fell out of bounds trying to save a ball. Stokes could be seen clutching his ankle while laying on the floor. He was later able to walk up and down the sideline but did not return to the action.
K-State coach Bruce Weber said he would know more about both injuries after MRIs on Sunday.
Stokes left with 15 points and made 4 of 6 three-point shots. Wade exited the game with 12 points.
Barry Brown helped carry the Wildcats in their absence.
Brown, who scored eight points in just six minutes in the first half, finished with 21 points. He made 8 of 10 shots from the field for the game, including 4 of 5 on three-pointers.
Xavier Sneed finished with 14 points and six assists. He also had fur turnovers.
The Wildcats were able to keep some distance on Georgia State for most of the game, although the Panthers — who have wins over Georgia and Alabama this season — were certainly keeping things closer that the Wildcats would have liked. Especially considering K-State came in off disappointing losses to Marquette and Tulsa.
But things tightened up for K-State after Wade and Stokes went down. Georgia came up with a couple of big buckets and took a 53-50 lead at the 9:10 mark.
Brown and the Cats then seemed to wake up from the shock and went on a 12-0 run and led 62-53 with just under five minutes left. Brown scored eight in the run, including two three-pointers.
And K-State closed the door from there. The 12-0 run was part of a 21-6 stretch to close the game.
K-State is set to play host to Southern Mississippi on Wednesday. It remains to be seen whether Wade and Stokes will be part of the effort.
