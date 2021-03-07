Big 12 Tournament
Big 12 tournament brackets: Baylor men, women heading to Kansas City as top seeds
Baylor’s basketball teams come to Kansas City this week as the favorites.
The men’s and women’s teams are the top seeded teams in the Big 12 Conference tournaments at T-Mobile Center and Municipal Auditorium.
Coach Scott Drew’s Bears won the program’s first conference regular-season championship since 1950 and will be a top seed in a conference tournament first the first time. Baylor wrapped up the regular season with a 21-1 overall record, 13-1 in the Big 12.
The lone league loss came at Kansas, the No. 2 seed.
Iowa State and Kansas have won the last seven Big 12 men’s tournaments.
A consensus of projected brackets has seven Big 12 men’s teams making the NCAA Tournament field: Baylor, West Virginia, Kansas, Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma.
The Baylor women are the regular season champions for the 11th straight year and will bid to win the Bears’ 10th league tournament since 2009.
The women’s bracket won’t be completed until Monday. Baylor plays host to West Virginia in the regular-season finale.
Big 12 men’s tournament at T-Mobile Center
Wednesday, first round
Game 1: No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Kansas State, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: No. 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 10 Iowa State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Thursday, quarterfinals
Game 3: No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State, 10:30 a.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Game 4: No. 1 Baylor vs. TCU/Kansas State winner, 1:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Game 5: No. 2 Kansas vs. Oklahoma/Iowa State winner, 5:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Game 6 No. 3 Texas vs. No. 6 Texas Tech, 8:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Friday, semifinals
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 5:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 8:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Saturday, championship
Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 p.m., ESPN
Big 12 women’s tournament at Municipal Auditorium
Thursday, first round
Game 1: No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Kansas State, 5 p.m.
Game 2: No. 7 Texas Tech vs. No. 10 Kansas, 8 p.m.
Friday, quarterfinals
Game 3: No. 4 Iowa State vs. No. 5 Texas, 10:30 a.m.
Game 4: No. 1 Baylor vs. Game 1 Winner, 1:30 p.m.
Game 5: No. 2 West Virginia vs. Game 2 Winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 6: No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. No. 6 Oklahoma, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, semifinals
Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner, noon
Game 8: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 3 p.m.
Sunday, championship
Game 9: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner, noon
Big 12 men’s tournament champions/MVP
1997 Kansas, Paul Pierce
1998 Kansas, Paul Pierce
1999 Kansas, Jeff Boschee
2000 Iowa State, Marcus Fizer
2001 Oklahoma, Nolan Johnson
2002 Oklahoma, Hollis Price
2003 Oklahoma Hollis Price
2004 Oklahoma State, Tony Allen
2005 Oklahoma State, Joey Graham
2006 Kansas, Mario Chalmers
2007 Kansas, Kevin Durant, Texas
2008 Kansas, Brandon Rush
2009 Missouri, DeMarre Carroll
2010 Kansas, Sherron Collins
2011 Kansas, Marcus Morris
2012 Missouri, Kim English
2013 Kansas, Jeff Withey
2014 Iowa State, DeAndre Kane
2015 Iowa State, Georges Niang
2016 Kansas, Devonte Graham
2017 Iowa State, Monte Morris
2018 Kansas, Malik Newman
2019 Iowa State, Marial Shayok
2020 No tournament after first round because of COVID-19
