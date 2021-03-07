Big 12 tournament brackets: Baylor men, women heading to Kansas City as top seeds

The Big 12 men’s basketball tournament is returning to Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center, with a limited number of fans allowed to attend. AP

Baylor’s basketball teams come to Kansas City this week as the favorites.

The men’s and women’s teams are the top seeded teams in the Big 12 Conference tournaments at T-Mobile Center and Municipal Auditorium.

Coach Scott Drew’s Bears won the program’s first conference regular-season championship since 1950 and will be a top seed in a conference tournament first the first time. Baylor wrapped up the regular season with a 21-1 overall record, 13-1 in the Big 12.

The lone league loss came at Kansas, the No. 2 seed.

Iowa State and Kansas have won the last seven Big 12 men’s tournaments.

A consensus of projected brackets has seven Big 12 men’s teams making the NCAA Tournament field: Baylor, West Virginia, Kansas, Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma.

The Baylor women are the regular season champions for the 11th straight year and will bid to win the Bears’ 10th league tournament since 2009.

The women’s bracket won’t be completed until Monday. Baylor plays host to West Virginia in the regular-season finale.

Big 12 men’s tournament at T-Mobile Center

Wednesday, first round

Game 1: No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Kansas State, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: No. 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 10 Iowa State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, quarterfinals

Game 3: No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State, 10:30 a.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Game 4: No. 1 Baylor vs. TCU/Kansas State winner, 1:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Game 5: No. 2 Kansas vs. Oklahoma/Iowa State winner, 5:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Game 6 No. 3 Texas vs. No. 6 Texas Tech, 8:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Friday, semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 5:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 8:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Saturday, championship

Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 p.m., ESPN

Big 12 women’s tournament at Municipal Auditorium

Thursday, first round

Game 1: No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Kansas State, 5 p.m.

Game 2: No. 7 Texas Tech vs. No. 10 Kansas, 8 p.m.

Friday, quarterfinals

Game 3: No. 4 Iowa State vs. No. 5 Texas, 10:30 a.m.

Game 4: No. 1 Baylor vs. Game 1 Winner, 1:30 p.m.

Game 5: No. 2 West Virginia vs. Game 2 Winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 6: No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. No. 6 Oklahoma, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, semifinals

Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner, noon

Game 8: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 3 p.m.

Sunday, championship

Game 9: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner, noon

Big 12 men’s tournament champions/MVP

1997 Kansas, Paul Pierce

1998 Kansas, Paul Pierce

1999 Kansas, Jeff Boschee

2000 Iowa State, Marcus Fizer

2001 Oklahoma, Nolan Johnson

2002 Oklahoma, Hollis Price

2003 Oklahoma Hollis Price

2004 Oklahoma State, Tony Allen

2005 Oklahoma State, Joey Graham

2006 Kansas, Mario Chalmers

2007 Kansas, Kevin Durant, Texas

2008 Kansas, Brandon Rush

2009 Missouri, DeMarre Carroll

2010 Kansas, Sherron Collins

2011 Kansas, Marcus Morris

2012 Missouri, Kim English

2013 Kansas, Jeff Withey

2014 Iowa State, DeAndre Kane

2015 Iowa State, Georges Niang

2016 Kansas, Devonte Graham

2017 Iowa State, Monte Morris

2018 Kansas, Malik Newman

2019 Iowa State, Marial Shayok

2020 No tournament after first round because of COVID-19