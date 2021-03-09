KU Jayhawks absent from Associated Press All-Big 12 first team; Butler player of year

Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) celebrates the win over TCU with guard MaCio Teague (31) after an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/ Richard W. Rodriguez) AP

No University of Kansas men’s basketball players were voted first-team all-Big 12 by the Associated Press, which released its team Tuesday, a day after the Jayhawks were shut out on the coaches’ all-conference first team.

KU junior forward David McCormack was chosen second-team all-league by the AP in a vote of media members who cover the conference.

Baylor’s Jared Butler, who was voted AP Big 12 player of the year, was joined on the AP first team by the coaches’ player of the year, Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State, plus West Virginia’s Derek Culver, Texas Tech’s Mac McClung and Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves.

Butler and Cunningham were unanimous first-team AP all-league picks.

McCormack made the AP second team with Texas’ Andrew Jones, West Virginia’s Miles McBride and Baylor’s MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell.

Baylor’s Scott Drew was AP coach of the year and OSU’s Cunningham newcomer of the year.

KU did not have any AP first-team picks for the first time since 2007-08. KU was absent from the coaches’ first-team all-league list for the first tine since the 1999-2000 season.

AP All-Big 12 men’s basketball team

(u-denotes unanimous selections)

FIRST TEAM

u-Jared Butler, Baylor, Jr., 6-3, 195, Reserve, Louisiana.

u-Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State, Fr., 6-8, 220, Arlington, Texas.

Derek Culver, West Virginia, Jr., 6-10, 255, Youngstown, Ohio.

Mac McClung, Texas Tech, Jt., 6-2, 185, Gate City, Virginia.

Austin Reaves, Oklahoma, 6-5, 206, Newark, Arkansas.

SECOND TEAM

Andrew Jones, Texas, Jr., 6-4, 192, Irvin, Texas.

Miles McBride, West Virginia., So., 6-2, 200, Cincinnati.

David McCormack, Kansas, 6-10, 250, Norfolk, Virginia.

Davion Mitchell, Baylor, Jr., 6-2, 205, Hinesville, Georgia.

MaCio Teague, Baylor, Sr. 6-4, 195, Cincinnati.

Coach of the year — Scott Drew, Baylor.

Player of the year — Jared Butler, Baylor.

Newcomer of the year — Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State