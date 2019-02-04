Big 12

KU vs. K-State basketball: Lineups, tipoff time, TV, facts and figures

By Gary Bedore

February 04, 2019 03:40 PM

Bill Self on Sunflower Showdown: “The stakes are high”

KU basketball coach Bill Self previews the Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State on Feb. 5, 2019 in Manhattan. "The stakes are high," Self said. The Wildcats will start three seniors and the Jayhawks will counter with three freshmen.
By
Up Next
KU basketball coach Bill Self previews the Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State on Feb. 5, 2019 in Manhattan. "The stakes are high," Self said. The Wildcats will start three seniors and the Jayhawks will counter with three freshmen.
By

No. 13 Kansas at Kansas State

When/where: 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan

TV/radio: ESPN; WHB (810 AM) for the KU broadcast, KCSP (610 AM) for the K-State broadcast

Projected starters:

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG

F 1 Dedric Lawson 6-9 Jr. 19.5

G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Fr. 8.8

G 11 Devon Dotson 6-2 Fr. 11.1

G 5 Quentin Grimes 6-5 Fr. 8.1

G 24 Lagerald Vick 6-5 Sr. 14.5

P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG

F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 Sr. 14.3

F 20 Xavier Sneed 6-5 Jr. 9.6

F 14 Makol Mawien 6-9 Jr. 6.6

G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 Sr. 15.3

G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 Sr. 9.9

ABOUT NO. 13 KANSAS (17-5, 6-3 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series, 196-93. The Jayhawks are 26-4 at Bramlage Coliseum. KU is 3-2 over KSU in the last five meetings at Bramlage. .… KU has won eight in a row vs. KSU, including three in a row at Bramlage, the last KU loss in the series a 70-63 setback on Feb. 23, 2015 in Manhattan. Overall, KU has won 57 of the last 62 meetings since Feb. 12, 1994. Three of the last five KU-KSU games have been decided by three points or less and seven of the last 11 matchups have been single-digit outcomes. … Bill Self is 32-5 versus Kansas State, 31-5 as KU coach. Self is 464-101 while at Kansas, 671-206 overall. … KU’s all-time record is now 2,265-854. … Kansas is 37-5 in conference games decided by 10 points or less since 2016, including 5-2 this season. … KU has had four players score in double figures in nine games this season. … KU has led by 20 or more points five times in 22 games. … Lagerald Vick has made three or more threes in 10 games. Vick is 46th on KU’s all-time scoring list with 1,093 points. … Devon Dotson in nine Big 12 outings is averaging 11.3 ppg on 53.7 percent (29 of 54) shooting and 44.4 percent (8 of 18) from beyond the arc. … Dedric Lawson has scored 20 or more points in 12 games. He has 15 double-doubles, including four in his last five games. … If KU loses Tuesday it would be 6-4 in conference play for the first time since the 1993-94 season when KU was 6-4 in Big Eight play … KU is 7-2 against top 25 teams. KU is 97-47 against AP top 25 opponents in the Self era.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (16-5, 6-2 Big 12): Bruce Weber is 2-14 versus KU as KSU coach. He is 141-85 in seven seasons at K-State and 454-240 overall in his career… K-State is 74-8 when holding opponents to 60 points or less in the Weber era. … K-State has outrebounded teams in 14 games this season after outrebounding foes in just 10 games all last year … K-State has won six straight Big 12 games since opening 0-2 for the first time since 2011. It is the Wildcats’ longest conference win streak since Feb. 18 to March 5, 2013 when KSU won six in a row. … K-State is now 1,651-1,152 all-time. … Barry Brown has played in 126 consecutive games, second-longest streak in school history (one behind Steve Henson, 1987-90). He’s started 104 straight games, second-longest streak in school history (behind Henson, 118). … Dean Wade has scored in double figures in 75 career games, including 13 this season. Wade has 628 rebounds, 10th-best mark in school history. He’s also 10th in KSU history in scoring (1,401). … KSU hit 16 threes versus Oklahoma State on Saturday, second-most in a game in school history and the most in a conference game. KSU hit a school-record 23 threes versus Fresno State on March 24, 1994. KSU hit 15 threes in a conference game vs. Nebraska on Jan. 8, 2000… Brown has scored in double figures in eight straight games and 80 career games — including 17 this season. Brown is the sixth Wildcat to post at least 80 double-digit scoring games.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.


Related stories from Kansas City Star

university-of-kansas

kansas-state

Gary Bedore

Gary Bedore covers all aspects of Kansas basketball for The Star — the current team as well as former players and coaches and recruiting. He attended KU and was born and raised in Chicago, as well as Lisle, Ill.

  Comments  