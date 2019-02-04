KU vs. K-State basketball: Lineups, tipoff time, TV, facts and figures

No. 13 Kansas at Kansas State

When/where: 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan

TV/radio: ESPN; WHB (810 AM) for the KU broadcast, KCSP (610 AM) for the K-State broadcast

Projected starters:

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG

F 1 Dedric Lawson 6-9 Jr. 19.5

G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Fr. 8.8

G 11 Devon Dotson 6-2 Fr. 11.1

G 5 Quentin Grimes 6-5 Fr. 8.1

G 24 Lagerald Vick 6-5 Sr. 14.5

P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG

F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 Sr. 14.3

F 20 Xavier Sneed 6-5 Jr. 9.6

F 14 Makol Mawien 6-9 Jr. 6.6

G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 Sr. 15.3

G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 Sr. 9.9

ABOUT NO. 13 KANSAS (17-5, 6-3 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series, 196-93. The Jayhawks are 26-4 at Bramlage Coliseum. KU is 3-2 over KSU in the last five meetings at Bramlage. .… KU has won eight in a row vs. KSU, including three in a row at Bramlage, the last KU loss in the series a 70-63 setback on Feb. 23, 2015 in Manhattan. Overall, KU has won 57 of the last 62 meetings since Feb. 12, 1994. Three of the last five KU-KSU games have been decided by three points or less and seven of the last 11 matchups have been single-digit outcomes. … Bill Self is 32-5 versus Kansas State, 31-5 as KU coach. Self is 464-101 while at Kansas, 671-206 overall. … KU’s all-time record is now 2,265-854. … Kansas is 37-5 in conference games decided by 10 points or less since 2016, including 5-2 this season. … KU has had four players score in double figures in nine games this season. … KU has led by 20 or more points five times in 22 games. … Lagerald Vick has made three or more threes in 10 games. Vick is 46th on KU’s all-time scoring list with 1,093 points. … Devon Dotson in nine Big 12 outings is averaging 11.3 ppg on 53.7 percent (29 of 54) shooting and 44.4 percent (8 of 18) from beyond the arc. … Dedric Lawson has scored 20 or more points in 12 games. He has 15 double-doubles, including four in his last five games. … If KU loses Tuesday it would be 6-4 in conference play for the first time since the 1993-94 season when KU was 6-4 in Big Eight play … KU is 7-2 against top 25 teams. KU is 97-47 against AP top 25 opponents in the Self era.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (16-5, 6-2 Big 12): Bruce Weber is 2-14 versus KU as KSU coach. He is 141-85 in seven seasons at K-State and 454-240 overall in his career… K-State is 74-8 when holding opponents to 60 points or less in the Weber era. … K-State has outrebounded teams in 14 games this season after outrebounding foes in just 10 games all last year … K-State has won six straight Big 12 games since opening 0-2 for the first time since 2011. It is the Wildcats’ longest conference win streak since Feb. 18 to March 5, 2013 when KSU won six in a row. … K-State is now 1,651-1,152 all-time. … Barry Brown has played in 126 consecutive games, second-longest streak in school history (one behind Steve Henson, 1987-90). He’s started 104 straight games, second-longest streak in school history (behind Henson, 118). … Dean Wade has scored in double figures in 75 career games, including 13 this season. Wade has 628 rebounds, 10th-best mark in school history. He’s also 10th in KSU history in scoring (1,401). … KSU hit 16 threes versus Oklahoma State on Saturday, second-most in a game in school history and the most in a conference game. KSU hit a school-record 23 threes versus Fresno State on March 24, 1994. KSU hit 15 threes in a conference game vs. Nebraska on Jan. 8, 2000… Brown has scored in double figures in eight straight games and 80 career games — including 17 this season. Brown is the sixth Wildcat to post at least 80 double-digit scoring games.